Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anne Hathaway attends A24's "Mother Mary" New York Screening at Metrograph on April 13, 2026 in New York City. Beyoncé attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Anne Hathaway said she studied Beyoncé’s “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” while preparing to play a global pop star in Mother Mary.

The actress focused on Beyoncé’s stillness, phrasing, and vocal control to move beyond her musical theater background.

Mother Mary, directed by David Lowery, follows an iconic pop star navigating a tense reunion ahead of a major comeback show and hits theaters Friday (April 17).

Beyoncé’s reach has never been limited to music. This latest example saw her artistry help Anne Hathaway build an entirely new character for the big screen.

During a recent listening event for Mother Mary, the actress revealed that studying Bey became a major part of preparing for her role in the movie, according to Variety. Hathaway explained that stepping into the shoes of a global pop star required a different kind of performance than what she knew from musical theater.

“When I got this [part], it was a completely new way of singing, and it baffled me for the longest time. It took about two years before I finally cracked it,” Hathaway said. “And so much of it was just studying what other singers did and trying to figure out, frankly, why they sounded so cool. Because musical theater is many wonderful things, but it’s not the coolest sound. Not known for its swag!”

Then came Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER album and its standout opening track. “So I listened to ‘AMERIICAN REQUIEM’ by Beyoncé, over and over and over,” the Oscar winner continued. “Her technique in that song is so mesmerizing and astonishing, and listening to her phraseology, her musicianship, understanding the history of her voice that had led her to be able to make that sound that is so still, so present. I studied that, and I appreciated that Beyoncé can be a [powerful] vocalist, but she also knows how to be still.”

She added, “And I thought, okay, maybe there’s something to be said about having a sweet, still voice, maybe I can work with this. But learning pop phrasing was a really big deal — that was like learning a new language.”

Hathaway’s remarks say a lot. Beyoncé is often praised for powerhouse vocals and elite performances, but the Brooklyn native pointed to something deeper: restraint, control, and presence. Even in silence, Bey moves culture.

Directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary centers on an iconic pop star of the same name, played by Hathaway, who reconnects with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, played by Michaela Coel, ahead of a major comeback show. As the performance looms, old wounds come back to haunt them.

The film also stars Hunter Schafer, FKA twigs, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista and more. FKA twigs, Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX also contributed original music. The movie hits theaters Friday (April 17) through A24.