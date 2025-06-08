Image Image Credit The Pickup film junket courtesy of Glass Engine and Prime Video/REVOLT Image Alt Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson at The Pickup press junket on Saturday, June 26. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

What happens when you bring together a Hollywood icon, a fan-favorite multi-hyphenate, and a comic wild card for a heist gone wrong? You get The Pickup, a fast-paced action-comedy packed with gunplay, jokes, plot twists and some unexpected chemistry. Ahead of the film’s release, REVOLT’s Oumou Fofana caught up with Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson to talk all things armored trucks, improvisation, and what it’s like to shoot a movie where things go left in the best possible way.

Set in and around Atlantic City, New Jersey, The Pickup follows Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), two armored truck drivers whose routine shift turns chaotic when they’re ambushed by Zoe (Palmer), a whip-smart criminal mastermind with much more than just cash on her mind. Directed by Tim Story, the offering places Murphy in a role we don’t often see him in — less slapstick, more steady-handed. And as he told REVOLT, it was a shift that felt just right for where he is in his career. “I thought it was a great role to play at the age that I am because the movie is like this action-comedy. Usually in action-comedies, I'm the young maverick,” the big screen icon said. “And then in this one, I'm like the voice of reason. And it's like, ‘Hey. Okay. I'm playing the older dude now.’”

But don’t get it twisted, Murphy’s decision to join the project wasn’t just about fitting into a new archetype. “What appealed to me was [that] the script was so well-written. And that's the main thing. The script was in really good shape the first time I saw it,” he explained. For a legend who’s spent decades bringing characters to life, a tight script still goes a long way.

Palmer also had her reasons for signing on — and this time, it was all about switching it up. “This is the most action I've done in any movie,” she revealed. “I had a little gun work there. You know, I tried to do my thing with that, Mrs. John Wick.” In The Pickup, Palmer plays the brains behind the chaos, and she owns every second of it. But stepping into the role of a villain was just one part of the appeal. “I think it was awesome to play with these two. I mean, Eddie Murphy,” she said. “Getting the opportunity to work with him is definitely a dream come true. Being able to watch him up close and learn from the way that he improvises. You know, I think a lot of times people think improvising is just saying the funniest thing at the top of your head, but there's context that exists in the story and for your character. I mean, he's a master at that. I really did feel like doing this movie before One of Them Days really prepped me for all the improvisations that we did there.”

Watching Murphy work wasn’t just inspiring — it left a lasting impression. When we asked her what she took away from sharing the screen with him, Palmer didn’t hesitate in giving an answer: “To be real. To be true. True to the moment. True to the situation. He doesn't ever push anything. I mean, obviously, this is my first movie with him, but I imagine that's how he's always been, where there's no pushing or going overboard. There's just playing the honesty. And you hear that a lot with comedy -- ‘Comedy is playing reality’ -- but it's a lot harder than you expect because most of the time you're leaning into the joke. He never had to lean into the joke, ever.”

Davidson echoed the sentiment that Murphy’s presence made the whole experience feel special but in true fashion, he brought the humor. “I saw Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Tim Story. I said, ‘Yes.’ And then I read it on the drive to Atlanta, and I was like, ‘Oh, script's good as s**t too. That's awesome.’” He laughed while reflecting on working alongside Murphy. “I’m glad that we had good chemistry. But also, like, I feel like Eddie could have chemistry with a shoe. You know? Because he's just, you know, so magnetic. He could do it all. So, I was just happy to be in the room. And I just had a really good time.”

To round out the conversation, REVOLT posed a question to the trio that had nothing to do with acting — if they had to work a real-life cash truck job for a day, who would be the last celebrity they’d want as their partner? Davidson couldn’t help himself. “Who sucks to you?” he asked Palmer and Murphy.

“Who do I hate?” Palmer laughed, adding, “Whoever don't talk... Now don't talk too much because d**n, girl. But talk enough, you know what I mean?... I'ma tell you who I like... Tyler, the Creator. There's no way it would be bad. He makes some jokes. He's fun, but he also seems introverted enough to cut on a playlist, and we could just ride out and vibe out.”

Davidson’s answer was far more chaotic: “I’ll go with MGK because we’d just end up stealing all that s**t.” And just like that, Murphy leaned in and asked, “Who’s MGK?” Palmer and Davidson hilariously turned toward him in sync and replied, “Machine Gun Kelly.”

From start to finish, it was clear that this cast had just as much fun making The Pickup as audiences will have watching it. The film premieres Aug. 6, 2025, on Prime Video, and if this interview was any sign of the energy they are bringing to the screen, it’s safe to say we’re all in for a great time!

Check out the interview down below!!