Image Image Credit Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios Image Alt Keke Palmer in ‘The Pickup’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Palmer’s character, Zoe, leads a high-stakes armored truck heist in Amazon’s The Pickup.

The exclusive clip highlights early friction among crew members, hinting at deeper conflicts.

The film, which also stars Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, lands on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6.

REVOLT has your first look at a pivotal scene from the upcoming Amazon MGM action-comedy The Pickup. In the clip, Keke Palmer stars as Zoe, a criminal mastermind orchestrating an armored truck heist with the help of her unpredictable crew.

She’s joined by Miguel (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Banner (Jack Kesy), two muscle-bound partners who clash the minute they meet. With their original driver sidelined (thanks to an accidental self-inflicted gunshot), Zoe makes it clear they’ve got 70 minutes in a signal-free zone to get in and get out. “The take is $60 mill,” she says. Still, the tension is pretty clear: Miguel and Banner don’t trust each other, and Zoe’s got more on her mind than just the cash. Watch below!

Tim Story returns with a high-octane blend of action and comedy

Helmed by Barbershop and Ride Along’s Tim Story, The Pickup follows two armored truck drivers —Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson) — whose shift spirals out of control after a planned ambush. While the clip centers on Palmer’s crew, the full film pairs Murphy’s veteran guard with Davidson’s rookie misfit as they scramble to survive the hijacking.

The film marks a genre-shifting role for Murphy, who plays the voice of reason rather than the hotshot hero. Meanwhile, Palmer emerges as a formidable antagonist, bringing wit and intensity to Zoe, the brains of the operation. With a cast that also includes Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, and Andrew Dice Clay, The Pickup delivers both adrenaline and laughs.

Palmer, Davidson, and Murphy reflect on working together

Image Image Credit Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios Image Alt Pete Davidson, Eddie Murphy, and Keke Palmer in ‘The Pickup’ Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

In an upcoming interview with REVOLT, the main cast opened up about their on-set chemistry, improvisation, and what drew them to the film. Palmer gushed about the opportunity to work with Murphy and praised his ability to make comedy feel effortless. “He never had to lean into the joke, ever,” she noted.

The Pickup premieres exclusively on Prime Video Aug. 6, as does REVOLT’s exclusive interview with the cast. Be sure to tune in!!