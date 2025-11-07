Image Image Credit Randy Holmes / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Kehlani performs “Folded” on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Kehlani is keeping that soulful R&B sound on lock with the release of “Out The Window” on Friday (Nov. 7). The Khris Riddick-Tynes and Antonio Dixon-produced track may just become the new anthem for romantics ready to take accountability for messing up a good thing at home. The reflective song explores the theme of broken trust and the pleading that follows to win back a lover’s affection.

The singer-songwriter doesn’t hold back as they unravel the story of a partner forced to face the consequences of giving in to reckless temptation. The first verse goes, “Damn, who knew the silent treatment be so f**king loud/ I feel the tension even though you're not around/ One night of mistake erased all the days I spent building up with you/ Damn, give anything for you to pick up when I call/ So hard to reach, it's like I'm talking to a wall/ And I know I'm to blame, I played in your face, it's too little, too late.”

Kehlani’s stacked harmonies revive the vocal stylings of the '90s as they get real about not wanting to throw the relationship out the window throughout the chorus. Fans have pressed play repeatedly on the new music, with many flooding the announcement post on Instagram with praise.

One follower wrote, “Had me in absolute TEARS! I love this song! Real Kehlani fans that have been down since JUMP, day ones! DID Y’ALL FEEL THAT FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT?! We are all so proud of you, Kehlani!” A second supporter commented, “Thank you for saving R&B for real, for real.” A third reaction declared, “THAT GRAMMY IS YOURS, I PROMISE YOU. WOW. KEHLANI, WOW.” “Out the Window” was liberated five months after the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Folded,” further generating anticipation for Kehlani’s next project. A fourth user wrote, “Oh, a great album is just brewing.” Their last body of work was 2024’s CRASH. The untitled new album is slated for release next year.

Kehlani gives Brandy her flowers for impacting R&B

The Oakland-bred artist released the Folded Homage Pack, an EP of remixes of the trending song, in October. The track inspired renditions from heavy hitters like Toni Braxton, Tank, Mario and Brandy. On Wednesday (Nov. 6), Kehlani was among the guest appearances at Brandy and Monica's “The Boy is Mine Tour” stop in Los Angeles. After performing the popular record, Kehlani made sure to give the "Vocal Bible" her praise. “My queen, my queen, my queen. The greatest of all time… There’s no me without you," they said after presenting the icon with a bouquet of flowers.

With “Out the Window” building buzz and “Folded” continuing to resonate across generations, Kehlani is proof that R&B will remain timeless and never lose its soulfulness to trends.