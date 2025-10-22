Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The “Folded” remix pack includes R&B icons like Brandy, Toni Braxton, and Ne-Yo.

Kehlani gives fan-favorite covers an official release through this curated project.

“Folded” has become Kehlani’s biggest hit to date.

Kehlani is taking R&B unity to another level. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the Oakland star announced that a “Folded Homage Remix Pack” is officially on the way — and it’s stacked with some of the genre’s most legendary voices.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, “PRE-SAVE FOLDED HOMAGE REMIX PACK NOW. @tonibraxton @brandy @iamjojo @marioworldwide @neyo @therealtank. THIS HAS BEEN THE HIGHEST HONOR. FOLDED UNIVERSE.”

The announcement arrives after “Folded” went viral this summer, inspiring a wave of celebrity covers that quickly turned the ballad into an R&B moment. From Brandy and Toni Braxton to JoJo, Mario, and Tank, everyone wanted in — and now those fan-favorite renditions are getting an official home.

Brandy described hopping on the remix as “adding some Brandy sauce to the mix,” calling Kehlani her “lil sis.” Kehlani replied in all caps, “MY MOTHERRRRRRRR MY QUEEEEEEEN MY EVERYTHING MY ORIGIN MY HEART THE BIGGEST THE BEST!!!!!!! I LOVE U AND THIS IS THE HIGHEST HONORRRRR.”

On her birthday, Braxton gifted fans her own take, writing, “When I sing ‘Folded’— it’s UNFOLDED!” and encouraging women to “use your mind.” JoJo’s “JO-LDED” remix followed soon after. “Love this song love this beautiful artist & human @kehlani — thanks for asking me to hop on and make a ‘JO-LDED’ remix,” she said.

Tank, never one to stay silent when R&B calls, jumped in too. “Alright, Kehlani. Now, this ‘Folded’ s**t is crazy… Super smash,**” he said before releasing his version hours later with a new verse and arrangement. Other artists like Eric Bellinger, Vedo, Jacquees, Queen Naija, Trevor Jackson, and Tiffany Evans also shared their spins, cementing “Folded” as a modern R&B classic.

‘Folded’ continues its chart-topping run

Released in June 2025, “Folded” has become Kehlani’s biggest hit to date. The Khris Riddick-Tynes and Andre Harris-produced record spent weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 18 — their first Top 20 entry. It also hit No. 1 on both the Rhythmic and Urban Mainstream Radio charts and topped the R&B/Hip Hop Streaming Songs chart for two weeks.