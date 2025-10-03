Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trevor Jackson at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at Novo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

I Love You captures Trevor Jackson’s emotional evolution, offering a raw and honest look at love and heartbreak.

Songs like “One Foot In” and “Love Don’t Want Me” highlight his shift toward vulnerability and self-reflection.

The project marks his first release under UnitedMasters and sets the tone for his forthcoming album.

Trevor Jackson is wearing his heart on his sleeve. On Friday (Oct. 3) at midnight, the singer-songwriter and actor released his latest EP, I Love You.

The five-song set opens with “One Foot In,” which, just as the title suggests, has Jackson singing about how you can’t love someone with “one foot in and one foot out.” It’s a fitting introduction for the project as a whole. Despite being called I Love You, several tracks wrestle with the opposite feeling, like on “Love Don’t Want Me,” in which he questions what happens when the other person doesn’t love back.

Some of the project’s highlights, both vocally and production-wise, come through on songs like “Worth Fighting For.” On it, Jackson once again tries to mend a relationship that’s already unraveled (“You did some things and I made some mistakes, yeah / We picked it up and it fell again, now you’re walking out”), while still holding onto the desire to make things right.

Then on the closer, “Collection,” he refuses to be “another broken heart” added to his lover’s collection. “That’s why I have to put it to an end before it starts,” he sings. Take a listen to the project below.

The meaning behind Trevor Jackson’s ‘I Love You’ EP

I Love You is the "Grown-ish" star’s first full-length release of 2025 after singles like “Friend of a Friend” and the aforementioned “One Foot In.” More importantly, it’s his debut extended play under UnitedMasters. “This project is about being honest with myself about what love means, what it gives and what it takes away,” he shared in a press statement.

“It’s the start of a conversation I want to keep having with my fans as the story continues with the album,” Jackson added. When that album will arrive is anyone’s guess, but for now, I Love You is a very promising lead-in to the bigger moment ahead.

Why 2025 is one of Trevor Jackson’s biggest years thus far

2025 has been a big year for Jackson, and not just musically speaking. In May, he joined Season 21 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” for his series debut. Speaking with REVOLT, the multi-hyphenate artist shared why it was a role he’d “always kinda wanted to play.”

“After shooting ‘Grown-ish’ and being on there for a long time, I was like, ‘I wanna get back into it. I wanna get back on screen, but I don't know where.’ I didn’t wanna do the exact same thing I did before,” Jackson explained. “So, this is a great segue.”