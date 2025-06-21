Image Image Credit Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat had time! During a recent livestream, he opened up about an alleged behind-the-scenes moment involving fellow online streamer Adin Ross’ manager, “Taav,” and a reported late-night phone call that left him feeling shocked and disrespected. The 23-year-old clarified he has no beef with Ross himself, but made it clear he’s been keeping his distance — and now fans know why.

“Word to my mother. I never lie about nothing,” Cenat said on stream. He went on to say that Taav called him around 4 a.m. one night, urging him to fly out last-minute for Ross’ birthday party. Kai said he respectfully declined, explaining that it was too short notice.

But then, the conversation apparently took a turn. Cenat claimed Taav started rambling about Ross’ gambling habits and other business frustrations. What crossed the line, though, was what came next.

“Taav is a white man, by the way. He proceeds to say, ‘From Nike to McDonald's, but bro, keep it real, bro. A Chicken Big Mac, n**ga? A Chicken Big Mac, n**ga?’ He on my phone calling me the N-word at 4 a.m in the f**king morning,” Cenat continued. “What's up with you? The n**ga on my phone, 4 a.m., called me about a f**king McDonald's commercial saying, ‘n**ga’ ... In my head, I’m like, ‘I should dead, like, start blacking on this n**ga now.’ But deep down inside of me, I'm like, ‘I don’t even want to give this n**ga my energy.’”

For context, Cenat starred in a McDonald’s ad last year to promote the fast-food chain’s limited-time Chicken Big Mac. The campaign made waves, with many fans applauding the move and celebrating his mainstream crossover moment.

Cenat also addressed another layer of tension, pointing out how Ross’ community treats him: “Let’s be real, Adin, your community don’t f**k with me. And that’s the truth, gang. That’s the truth.”

Despite the messy situation, Cenat made it clear that his relationship with Ross hadn’t changed. “I got nothing but respect for Adin. I ain’t never had a problem with Adin. Adin is my brother,” he said during the stream.