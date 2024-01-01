Image Image Credit Zakarij Kaczmarek / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After high anticipation, Drake launched his “Drizzmas Giveaway” alongside streamer Adin Ross on Thursday (Dec. 26). As promised, the hours-long event saw the Canadian star blessing the masses with high-end holiday prizes, including cars, vacations and straight cash.

Plenty of viral moments went down during the celebration, beginning with the OVO star’s green-screened entrance on a sleigh and subsequent performance by a mariachi band. Throughout, he shouted out Future, threw a jab at Rick Ross, brought Ben Da Donnn on camera for extra laughs, took offense to being called an “unc,” revealed a series pitch he made to Jeff Bezos and appeared to avoid saying Kendrick Lamar’s name while reading a fan letter. Following a heartfelt message from his matriarch, Sandi Graham, he also seemed to address his highly publicized legal battle with Universal Music Group.

“That’s my mother, by the way ... Any of you guys think you can finish me, that’s my mom,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. From one man to the biggest corporation in the world, you guys will never done me. Are you crazy? The most powerful force you ever seen in your life, me and her together. ... Done any of you guys off.”

As expected, the For All The Dogs artist and Ross’ charitable efforts sparked plenty of discussion on social media, with one person tweeting, “Oh no, grown men are about to talk about Drake’s mental state for the next 24 hours.” Host of “The Bigger Picture,” Jeremy Hecht added, “Anyone hating on Drake giving away money to people for the holidays is a true hater [laughing out loud].”

Naturally, there were more than a few quips regarding Drizzy’s presumed omission of Lamar’s name. “I have been saying that Drake is a fan of Kendrick, and I know that he enjoyed those diss tracks just like the rest of us,” a Twitter user speculated. Another joked, “He’s literally afraid to even say his name. Kendrick is Drake’s Voldemort.”

Check out other tweets about the holiday livestream below.