Key Takeaways

JT surprised Lil Uzi Vert with a fake $50K bail request during her appearance on ELLE’s “Phoning It In.”

Uzi’s calm response — “So, what do I gotta do?” — sparked praise from fans online.

Social media lit up with reactions, with many calling Uzi a “good man” for how they handled the prank.

JT just put Lil Uzi Vert’s ride-or-die status to the test — and the internet is living for it. During her appearance on Wednesday’s (Aug. 13) episode of ELLE’s “Phoning It In,” the former City Girls member pulled off a prank that had fans cracking up and praising Uzi’s loyalty. She called her partner pretending to be in jail over a shoplifting incident, asking them for $50,000 bail.

The set-up was simple: JT told Uzi that her niece was caught stealing from Lululemon. She added that she wasn’t in the store when it happened, but the store was accusing her of child neglect and arresting her. Without missing a beat, Uzi asked, “So, what do I gotta do?” She then told the Philly rapper the bail amount, and while they sounded slightly irritated, they immediately told someone nearby to check the store’s location so they could pull up.

When JT revealed it was all a joke, Uzi hung up right away — a reaction that made the moment even funnier. “I’m literally like laughing so hard and I’m blushing, too, ’cause my man finna come get me for $50,000,” she joked on the show.

Fans quickly flooded the comments under ELLE’s Instagram video of the prank, calling Uzi a keeper and sharing their favorite part. Instagram user @216.rico wrote, “A MAN!!!!! [They] said ‘So what I gotta do?!’ That’s a GOOD man Savannah!” @Choccdavixenn_ commented, “‘So what I gotta do.’ I loveeee them.” @Longliveknuk added, “Fifty thousand, my man would have left me right there. [That’s] a good man, Savannah.”

Supa Cent wrote, “[They] mad but [they] pulling up and that’s all that matters.” Others echoed the same sentiment, with @D.zus saying, “‘So what do I gotta do?’ THAT’S WHAT I’M TALMBOUT,” while @Always_aj_ called it “the most important part of this conversation.” Instagram user @Fuquan__ added, “That hang up at the end was the icing on the cake. Lmaoooooo,” and @Lolo593713 gushed, “[Awwwww], what a sweet dude.”

JT on marriage and her future with Lil Uzi Vert

In a recent Cosmopolitan cover interview, JT revealed that she and Uzi have been together since 2019 and see marriage in their future. “I’m not married yet, but we definitely are going to marry each other. That’s my best friend,” she said. The "Ran Out" artist added that she wants an elegant proposal, kept private from the internet, and revealed, “I kind of don’t want it to be on Instagram after. I don’t want my engagement to be announced on The Shade Room… Let’s keep some things to ourselves.”

Quotes have been lightly edited to reflect preferred pronouns.