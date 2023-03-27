Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Aug. 26), ESSENCE debuted a new interview with JT for “Of The ESSENCE,” the publication's weekly online cover series that explores "the people, moments, and ideas that are shaping Black culture today." In the special feature, the Miami star opened up about being fashion-forward during her earlier days as part of City Girls.

"[We were] very stylish girls – [we] always had it! Always gave on-trend," she said. "If Jordans were in style, I’d have on Jordans. If a designer was in style, I’d have on that designer. My first Chanel purse was a Boy Bag. I always had stuff. Everybody in Miami is very designer-conscious. We grew up listening to music about designers."

JT also spoke on the rollout behind her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, which was released back in July with 16 tracks and contributions from DJ Khaled, Jeezy, and more. "This is my thing. The most regrettable era of my career was me just pretending to be. I have been to prison, and to be able to represent my people in the best light as a second chance is so real," she explained about the project's authenticity and subject matter. "I’m now being able to be that girl and keep it clean. I haven’t fully got to that stage yet, but they’re going to see how we can present ourselves like anybody else and earn the respect."

Before the conversation closed, the "OKAY" talent shared advice to young girls looking to overcome their struggles and follow in her footsteps. "Be new and be you. You have to be both. I hear people telling people all the time, 'All you’ve got to do is be yourself,' but in this market, you have to stand out," she expressed. "Invent yourself in a way that takes your authenticity and mixes it with something that’s going to make you stand out, no matter what it is. Then you apply your talent to that and create your brand."