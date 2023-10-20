Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JT of City Girls Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Announced on Tuesday (July 9), JT is hitting the road for her “City Cinderella Tour” later in the year. The trek will kick off on Aug. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri before traveling to cities like New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Dallas, among others. Everything will culminate in a final stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

The upcoming voyage will mark the Florida rapper’s second time going state to state in 2024. She previously embarked on a 14-date show run, exclusively hitting clubs in promotion of singles like “Sideways” and “No Bars.”

The “City Cinderella Tour” is expected to arrive a month after JT’s debut solo EP, City Cinderella, which hits streaming platforms on July 19. The project spans 16 songs, including “OKAY” and its Jeezy-assisted remix. The Snowman was a perfect fit for the record’s updated version, especially considering how many comparisons the initial track’s teaser received to his run in the 2000s.

As for City Girls, Yung Miami confirmed that she and JT would be taking a break from their work as a group during an interview with Complex. She said, “I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped, and it didn’t do too well, and we [were] just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we [were] just in two different spaces.”

“It just wasn’t working no more. So, I think we both [were] at a point where we were just like, ‘We probably should just do our own s**t,’” the artist continued.

In October 2023, the rap duo released RAW. Despite high-profile features from Usher, Lil Durk and Juicy J, the album only sold 10,000 copies in its debut week. Regardless of sales, the 18-song offering spawned fan favorites like “Work For It,” “Flashy” with Kim Petras and “Emotions” with Muni Long.