When you think of “blerd culture” (Black nerds proudly embracing anime, gaming, comics, sci-fi, and all things fandom), Lil Uzi Vert might not be the first name that pops up for the uninitiated. But for longtime fans? Uzi is one of the boldest, most blerd-coded artists to ever dominate the mainstream.

For those who spent decades code-switching or suppressing their fandoms to “fit in,” Uzi’s presence feels radical. There’s no compromise. There’s no “ironic” appreciation. It’s just them being their full, hyper-stylized, pink-haired, gem-in-the-forehead selves. The result is a Hip Hop artist who embodies the chaotic good of nerd culture: Weird, genreless, and wholly authentic.

So, whether they’re floating in space on a Scott Pilgrim-style mixtape cover or rapping over rock songs that sound like anime openings, here are the best times Lil Uzi Vert unapologetically put on for the blerds.

1. “Luv Is Rage 1.5” turned nerdcore into a trap vibe

Long before Pink Tape, Uzi's Luv Is Rage 1.5 mini-tape gave blerds their first proper feast. The beats were dreamy and lo-fi, almost vaporwave in places. Songs like “Luv Scars” and the wildly successful “XO Tour Llif3” feel like they belong in the ending credits of a cyberpunk anime. Beyond the vibes, Uzi dropped direct references to video games and cartoons, building a soundscape that evoked the Final Fantasy series, Sailor Moon, and Windows XP nostalgia.

2. Their deep love for Steven Universe

Uzi’s forehead gem wasn’t just a flex — it was blerd-coded to the max. They’ve credited “Steven Universe,” the cult animated series about queer alien warriors with magical gemstone cores, as one of the inspirations behind the now-infamous $24 million pink diamond implant. “One of the characters in the show had a pink diamond in his belly button. I didn’t have my belly button pierced, so I decided to put it on my forehead,” they said in an interview with 032c.

3. Uzi’s fits look like anime protagonist starter packs (even if they’re not cosplay)

While Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t explicitly pulled up to a red carpet dressed as a known anime character, their fashion choices often blur the line between streetwear and cosplay. Think oversized goggles, colorful spiked hair, neon accessories, and Matrix-style trench coats.

4. The “That Way” cover art feels like a PS2 game you wish existed

Uzi’s “That Way” single came with surreal cover art that felt like vaporwave heartbreak: A cartoonish figure pierced through the chest, heart-shaped smoke rising out. While not directly tied to any anime or RPG, the aesthetic struck fans as retro and emotional.

5. Paramore and Marilyn Manson = blerd crossovers

Uzi doesn’t just borrow from geeky TV shows — they live in the sonic space of other blerd-loved icons. Their admitted love for emo bands like My Chemical Romance, Marilyn Manson, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams speaks volumes.

6. Pink Tape feels like a genre-bending video game quest

Lil Uzi’s Pink Tape may not be an “anime album” by name, but its structure and tone mirror the kind of chaotic journey you’d find in a sprawling RPG. The sonic landscape leaps between rap, punk, metalcore, pop, and back again — like switching weapons mid-boss battle. The album’s cinematic trailer even featured Uzi in a sword fight, complete with anime-style editing and villain energy.

7. Collaborating with a kawaii metal band is arguable blerd behavior

Uzi’s Pink Tape closed with a surprise crossover: “The End,” a genre-defying collaboration with Japanese group BABYMETAL. It’s the first time they’ve worked together, and the track sounds like it belongs in the final battle of an anime. Between the hyper-melodic chanting, cosmic lyrics, and Uzi declaring, “I’m not from this earth, I’m from outer space,” it’s pure anime outro vibes.

8. Channeling Scott Pilgrim for a whole mixtape aesthetic

Uzi’s breakout tape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World, was both a musical statement and a visual manifesto. The cover art was a direct homage to Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim comics, depicting Uzi as a cartoon hero surrounded by anime-style characters. He would return to this level of referencing with The Perfect LUV Tape.

9. He brought in a fandom-built illustrator to define the era

The Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World and The Perfect LUV Tape covers didn’t just look like fan art — it was fan art. The piece was designed by then-college student and St. Louis native Farris Knudsen, who also created the cover for Uzi’s breakout single “Money Longer,” and later went on to design noted works for 21 Savage’s Savage Mode and Gucci Mane’s Droptopwop (among others).

10. “Sasuke” was a love letter to emo ninjas

Uzi’s “Sasuke” single was more than a Naruto name-drop. It was them stepping into the shoes of the franchise’s most conflicted character. Sasuke, the brooding, emotionally scarred antihero, is a favorite among blerds for good reason. He’s powerful, traumatized, and teetering on the edge of villainy.

11. Just... being themselves every day

Whether they’re rocking provocative gear or dancing like an anime character on a massive stage, Uzi makes Black nerdiness look effortless. There’s no agenda. No explanation. No “this is cool now” framing. Just a full embrace of things they love, whether the world gets it or not. That wild and honest energy is exactly why they’ll always have a place in blerd lore.