Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Oct. 24), Lil Uzi Vert hopped on Instagram to shock fans with an announcement. The Philly rapper shared the official artwork for Eternal Atake 2, which appeared to show an AI-generated crowd of women with glowing eyes. Things got even more spaced out with an accompanying trailer, complete with effects straight out of your favorite science fiction odyssey.

Eternal Atake was released in 2020 with 18 songs and additional contributions from Syd, Wheezy, Chief Keef, Oogie Mane, Brandon Finessin, Bugz Ronin, and more. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with 288,000 album-equivalent units sold. The classic release also earned a platinum certification.

As REVOLT previously reported, Uzi spoke on their wish of having all tattoos removed in an interview with LA Weekly. "I’m trying to get them removed. All of them,” they said to the publication. “I wanna go corporate.”

When further pushed about body art, Uzi continued, “I had a job for f**king four days. I couldn’t do it. I’m not normal. I was in there just thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’ It was like, if I get this face tattoo, I got to focus. I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this s**t on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”

In 2023, the XXL Freshman alum liberated Pink Tape, a genre-bending effort with 26 cuts and assists from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Snow Strippers, Bring Me the Horizon, Don Toliver, and Babymetal. The album scored a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200 with 167,000 album-equivalent units sold. Pink Tape's lead single, "Just Wanna Rock," was a Jersey club-inspired offering that peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a quadruple platinum certification. A short visual for the track collected 165 million views and counting on YouTube.