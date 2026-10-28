Image Image Credit Dustin Satloff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Josh Hart jokingly squared up with Detroit Pistons assistant Jarrett Jack during a scuffle on the court.

Paul Reed’s elbow to Karl-Anthony Towns’ head drew a flagrant foul.

Jalen Brunson joked that snacks and caffeine fuel Hart after the Knicks’ first win of the season.

While everyone else was trying to prevent a fight, Josh Hart was busy starting a fake one.

The New York Knicks secured their first win of the season with a 111-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday (Oct. 27) night, but one of the game's funniest moments came during a heated exchange between Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul Reed.

With 8:30 remaining in the third quarter, Reed caught Towns in the head with his elbow as the two battled for a rebound. The Knicks center didn't take kindly to the contact, and the two went face-to-face, prompting teammates and coaches to rush in and separate them. After reviewing the play, referees assessed Reed a Flagrant 1 foul. The NBA's Replay Center confirmed the ruling. The Detroit center remained in the game, and Towns made both free throws.

As the confrontation began to settle down, Hart decided to have a little fun with Pistons assistant coach Jarrett Jack. The guard jokingly raised his fists as if he were ready to fight, catching Jack off guard. The coach appeared startled, and Hart couldn't help but laugh.

The clip quickly made its rounds on social media, where fans couldn't get enough of the 31-year-old's timing. "Josh Hart so unserious lmaooo. Scuffle going on and he fake squared up on Pistons assistant coach Jarrett Jack and scared the s**t out of him [Laughing emojis]," Hater Report wrote on X.

Another user joked, "Josh is such a troll [Laughing emoji]," while @iHateShaun called him a "Top 5 funniest player in the league." Meanwhile, @Lebronin1, a parody account, wrote, "Josh Hart ragebaited a Pistons coach after a scuffle [Laughing emojis]." Swish Cultures added, "Josh Hart doing this while everyone’s already overstimulated [Laughing emojis]."

The basketball star apparently enjoyed the moment just as much as everyone else. He reposted the video to his Instagram Story, writing, "J Jack scared as hell" alongside three laughing emojis.

Jalen Brunson jokes about what fuels Josh Hart’s mentality

If anyone knows Hart's personality, it's his teammate and friend Jalen Brunson. Following the game, the NBA Finals MVP was asked what he thinks drives Hart's mentality. "Popcorn, candy, wine, caffeine. He's just... He’s a different person," Brunson joked.

The answer might sound ridiculous, but it has some truth to it. In an interview with GQ back in May, Hart revealed that his game-day snacks include peanut butter and jelly, Mike and Ikes, and popcorn. He also shared that he consumes between 400 and 500 milligrams of caffeine before games.

And the wine? That's apparently reserved for certain nights after basketball. "After a loss, I will drown my sorrows in a cheat meal with some wine," Hart told the publication. Brunson's response may not have been explicitly about the interaction with Jack, but considering what unfolded on the court, the timing couldn't have been better.

How the Knicks secured first win of the season against Pistons

Beyond the laughs, New York had plenty to celebrate. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak and secured their first win of the season after dropping their opening three matchups. According to AP News, Towns led the way with 27 points and 20 rebounds, while Brunson contributed 23 points. New York took control in the third quarter, outscoring Detroit 37-13 to pull away from the previously undefeated Pistons.

Hart also knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the period. Between helping his team secure the victory and giving fans an unexpected comedy moment, the father of two certainly made his presence felt.