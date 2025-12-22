Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean at GQ's Men of the Year 2025 event held at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Big Sean has been promoted to creative director of global experience for the Detroit Pistons, expanding his influence beyond local initiatives.

His responsibilities now include Creatives Across Continents, a global arts program inspired by Detroit Basketball.

He recently partnered with Usher to invest $1 million in a Detroit-based creative incubator for youth.

The Detroit Pistons are doubling down on their hometown connection. On Sunday (Dec. 21), the franchise announced that Big Sean has been named creative director of global experience, a newly expanded role that pushes the “Mercy” hitmaker’s longtime partnership with the team into global territory.

Sean has been involved with the Pistons for years — not just as a fan, but as a hands-on collaborator shaping how Detroit shows up in culture. He previously served as the creative director of innovation, weighing in on merchandise design, in-game experiences, co-branded practice jerseys, the “St. C’s” City Edition uniforms, and events like Big Sean Night at Little Caesars Arena. Now, the organization is formalizing that influence on a much larger scale.

The new role covers creative direction, community engagement, and worldwide fan outreach, all at a time when NBA franchises are leaning further into music, fashion, and art to tell their stories. Pistons Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Jeffreys summed it up in a statement, according to Billboard: “Big Sean’s influence reaches far beyond music — he brings Detroit wherever he goes. As creative director of global experience, he brings authenticity, reach and imagination to how we connect with fans around the world.”

At the heart of the announcement is Creatives Across Continents, a global initiative inviting designers, artists, and cultural tastemakers to create original work inspired by Detroit Basketball. Selected participants will receive a creative prompt directly from Sean, with pieces debuting as a collaborative retail collection in 2026. Sean called the role an opportunity to scale what he’s already been building: “It’s been an honor to serve the Pistons community, and stepping into this expanded role allows me to do it on an even bigger scale,” the Santa Monica-born, Detroit-raised rapper said. “Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors for creatives from the city while sharing that energy with the world.”

The team said more details, including activations around NBA All-Star Weekend and 313 Day, will roll out in the coming months.

Big Sean and Usher invest in Detroit’s future creators

The expansion comes a few weeks after Big Sean and Usher invested $1 million into the Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator, a technology and creative hub for young people ages 14 to 24. As previously reported by REVOLT, the space will feature a virtual production studio, special effects lab, and creators’ lounge. Sean said his mission is to ensure the next generation of Detroit visionaries has the access and mentorship “to build it right here.”