Key Takeaways

The couple’s ceremony was officiated by Jonathan Majors’ mother, who is both a pastor and licensed therapist.

They completed pre-marital counseling that emphasized faith, commitment, and long-term planning.

Jonathan Majors’ mother said she recognized their readiness when she saw Megan Good support her son during his legal challenges.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are opening up about their journey to the altar — and the pivotal role his mother played. The couple appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” yesterday (Sept. 11), sharing never-before-seen photos from their wedding and reflecting on the process that led them to the altar. Majors’ mother, Terri Anderson-Watson, not only officiated their ceremony but also guided them through counseling before they tied the knot.

Good and Majors began dating in May 2023, got engaged in November 2024, and announced their marriage in March 2025. Their wedding photos show them holding hands, kissing at the altar, and taking selfies with their moms. Good wore a cream lace gown with spaghetti straps and a short netted white veil, while Majors chose a white buttoned shirt with cream pants and a silver watch.



Anderson-Watson, a pastor and licensed therapist, said it was a unique experience officiating her son’s wedding. “It was a strange position to be in,” she said. “As the pastor, I was concerned about their spiritual position in marriage because this is a vow they're making before God. It had to be for real. It had to be deep, and it had to be lasting.”

She revealed that Good and Majors went through counseling before getting their marriage license, covering everything from their commitment to one another to their faith, future plans, and the possibility of having children. “There's so much of that independence going on with them both being who they are and having all this life that they have. How are they going to be the difference in the industry, in their marriage?” she asked.

When Jonathan Majors’ mom knew he was ready to marry Meagan Good



Anderson-Watson recalled how Good supported Majors during his assault trial, saying she “knew that they were ready from the moment I met Megan.” She added, “She came as his friend and handed me anointing oil as I prayed for him, and then took this man as a friend in her arms and held his head in her hands, and cried and prayed with him.”