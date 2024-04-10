Image Image Credit Bobby Bank/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt John Amos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Shannon Amos, the daughter of John Amos, revealed that she'd learned about her father's death "through the media" like everyone else. Other family members, led by John's goddaughter Amy Goudy, also shared a joint statement accusing the late actor's son, K.C. Amos, Eugene Brummet, and Belinder Foster of isolation and elder abuse.

"While we mourn the loss of our beloved father, we are also saddened and outraged by K.C. Amos' actions," the message read. "We refuse to rule out the possibility of foul play, especially given the involvement of two individuals... who we believe may have taken advantage of his vulnerability as an elder."

On Friday (Oct. 4), Foster shared her own statement with PEOPLE in direct response to the family's claims. "I represented John Amos for over 30 years as his publicist of record," she said. "The media knows this along with John's agencies of record. Over the years we grew close to one another to the point of a familial relationship. In the last few years, he often referred to me as his 'daughter.' This was not a fraud by John, K.C., or myself. He was like a father to me. I deeply mourn his passing."

Foster continued, "Shannon's claims that John was abused are false. K.C., Eugene, and I, along with numerous others, cared for him. On several occasions, when Shannon claimed that he was abused, law enforcement authorities sat with John and confirmed his well-being."

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), K.C. revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the "Good Times" star passed away in August at the age of 84. As far as why John's daughter and the public were made aware of the transition more than a month later, Foster referenced a "strict no-contact order" that Shannon filed against her brother.

"K.C. is precluded from making any contact with Shannon directly or indirectly by phone, social media, or any method of communication," she explained. "At the time of his death, John was concerned that Shannon might turn his death and interment into a circus as she had done with other aspects of his life. It was John who requested the delay in announcing his death to Shannon and the rest of the world."