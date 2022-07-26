Image Image Credit John Sciulli/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shannon and John Amos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported on Tuesday (Oct. 1), it was revealed that "Good Times" actor John Amos passed away in August. His son, K.C. Amos, confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hours after John's passing went public, his daughter, Shannon Amos, stated that she learned about her father's death from news headlines. "I am without words," she began in an Instagram post. "Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on Aug. 21. We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

Shannon continued, "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free. My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you." The content creator and plant medicine advocate also shared a video of her dancing with John during better times.

As reported by PEOPLE earlier this year, Los Angeles authorities launched an investigation after Shannon claimed that John wasn't receiving the right care from K.C. As she explained to the publication, the inquiry was closed after police found no evidence of wrongdoing.

“While I acknowledge the efforts of the LAPD on my father’s case, I am disappointed with their conclusion since no one from my family has seen or spoken to my father since July 2023, when K.C. Amos, Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster removed him from a medical facility against doctors’ orders,” she said. “We continue to receive outreach from care providers, medical professionals, and others with evidence that raises concerns over his well-being and whether he is receiving the care his health requires.”