Image Image Credit Rob Kim/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt John Amos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

John Amos, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as the father on "Good Times," passed away on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles at the age of 84. His son, K.C. Amos, announced that he died of natural causes in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” the message read. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor." John is survived by K.C. and a daughter, Shannon, from his first marriage.

Born on Dec. 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, John initially pursued a career in football, playing at Colorado State University and having tryouts with professional teams. However, he eventually transitioned to entertainment, starting as a TV writer before becoming an actor.

John's breakthrough came with his role as weatherman Gordy Howard on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” This led to his iconic role as James Evans Sr. on “Good Times.” However, John was fired from the show after three seasons due to conflicts with producers over what he perceived as stereotypical portrayals, particularly of the character J.J.

Throughout his career, John appeared in numerous television shows and films. He received an Emmy nomination for his role as the older Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking miniseries “Roots.” He also had recurring roles in shows like “The West Wing” and appeared in films such as Coming to America.

In addition to screen work, John wrote and performed a one-man play called "Halley's Comet," which he toured with for over two decades. He also produced a documentary titled America's Dad with his son.

REVOLT extends condolences to John Amos’ family and loved ones.