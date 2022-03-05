Image Image Credit Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images, and Todd Williamson/NBC/Contributor via Getty Images, and Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, and Marsai Martin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 27), Netflix unveiled the trailer for its upcoming animated revival of Norman Lear's beloved '70s sitcom, “Good Times.” Backed by showrunner Ranada Shepard and Fuzzy Door Productions founder Seth MacFarlane, the series -- which premieres on April 12 -- will offer a fresh take by blending the original's timeless humor with issues that are experienced within the Black community today. Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, Marsai Martin, Jay Pharoah, Gerald "Slink" Johnson, and more lent their voices to the show.

Set in a Chicago housing project, the reboot will follow cab driver Reggie as he navigates life with his wife, Beverly, and their children, teenage son Junior, daughter Grey, and infant son Dalvin, the last of whom is already dabbling in drug dealing. The family members are also descendants of the original series' characters.

Netflix's official description highlighted what will be an ongoing struggle against systemic challenges while emphasizing the importance of resilience and love. "It turns out the more things change, the more they stay the same, and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever,” it read via The Hollywood Reporter. “The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family, there’s more than enough to go around."

As reported by Deadline, McFarlane expressed excitement about the project when it was first confirmed.

“It’s a thrill to be partnering with Norman Lear and to help bring new life to his groundbreaking show, ‘Good Times,’ through the talent and personal stories of Carl Jones and the team at Unanimous,” said MacFarlane in a joint statement with Fuzzy Door President Erica Huggins. “Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl’s sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again.”