The family and loved ones of John Amos continue to speak out following news of his unexpected passing. Amy Goudy, whom The Hollywood Reporter confirmed as the actor’s goddaughter, shared a joint statement with John's daughter, Shannon Amos, and his granddaughter, brother, niece, and others. The full statement, posted on Facebook, was reported by HuffPost Deputy Editor Philip Lewis on Wednesday (Oct. 2).

"The Amos family is grieving the loss of their father, John Amos, who they believe was neglected, isolated, and potentially abused in his final days. They were unaware of his death until they learned about it in the news, 45 days after it occurred," the message read. "[He] was reportedly under the control of his son, K.C. Amos, who prevented family members from contacting him and monitored his communications. The family suspects that K.C. may have taken advantage of John's dementia to manipulate him and potentially benefit financially from his death."

The statement continued, "The family is seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding John's death and is concerned that K.C. may have had him cremated without their knowledge to avoid any investigation. They are also questioning why no medical professionals, coroner, or authorities informed them of his passing." Goudy also claimed that several attempts were made to get in contact with John over concerns of possible elder abuse.

The statement closed, "We refuse to rule out the possibility of foul play, especially given the involvement of two individuals, Eugene Brummer and Belinda Foster... At a time when we should be grieving and celebrating our father's remarkable life, we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of seeking justice and clarity."

As REVOLT previously reported, K.C. shared a statement revealing that his father transitioned back in August. Hours later, Shannon stated that she wasn't made aware of John's death until it was announced by the media.