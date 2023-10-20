Image Image Credit Paula Lobo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jeezy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jeezy is speaking out after his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, reportedly made claims of physical and verbal abuse in their divorce proceedings. Hopping on Instagram earlier today (April 25), the rapper-turned-mogul vehemently denied the allegations.

"[They] are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," he wrote. "This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play, and at this time, my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

As REVOLT previously reported, Jeezy confirmed his impending divorce from Mai in 2023. The two share a daughter, Monaco.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” the Grammy-nominated talent said to TMZ. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

During a live episode of "The Blackprint" at REVOLT WORLD, Jeezy opened up about his mental health at the height of his music career. “I wanted people to see when you saw me at my best, I was at my worst,” he admitted to REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels. “I was just in it, and I was just going, and it was about everything but the right thing. And as a man, you know you can’t go tell your homeboys you’re depressed — you sound crazy. You getting all this money, driving these cars, doing tours, like, what you mad about? But it was so much work I had to do on myself, right? Because now I’m in it.”