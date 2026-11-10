Image Image Credit Andrew “POE” Mohrer Image Alt Joe Budden for REVOLT's “Joe Budden Network Presents" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Joe Budden’s new weekly series premieres this week with 20 episodes planned for its first season.

The agreement allows REVOLT to license clips from across the Joe Budden Network while the podcaster retains full ownership and creative control.

Fans can catch new episodes on television every Friday or stream them the following day through REVOLT’s app and website.

Joe Budden is bringing his eponymous podcast and a slate of other shows to REVOLT. On Tuesday (Nov. 10), the leading platform for Hip Hop and culture announced its multi-year partnership with the rapper and podcaster, which will see the Joe Budden Network make its way to television.

The new weekly series, “Joe Budden Network Presents,” will consist of 20 episodes in its inaugural season, premiering Friday (Nov. 13) at 10 p.m. ET on REVOLT’s linear network. Each installment will open with a custom segment, followed by a handpicked selection of the most-talked-about moments from across the Joe Budden Network’s programming, including “The Joe Budden Podcast,” “Pod Wives,” “The Ian and Marc Show,” “Rippin’ 2gether,” one-on-one interviews, and more.

Negotiated by Budden and Ian Schwartzman, the deal allows REVOLT to license select clips rather than acquire entire shows or their catalogs. Notably, the partnership gives the "Pump It Up" hitmaker another way to distribute his content and generate revenue, all while he and his team maintain full ownership and creative control.

Joining the rapper on “The Joe Budden Podcast” are Parks Vallely, Lamar “Ice” Burney, Antwan “Ish” Marby, Trevor “Queenzflip” Robinson, Marc Lamont Hill, and Damona “Mona Love,” whom many may recognize as Don't Call Me White Girl. Check out the “Joe Budden Network Presents” trailer below.

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Joe Budden says REVOLT deal will preserve “what made it work in the first place”

“Joe has built an independent media business with an audience that shows up for him. Our role is to add value to what he’s built,” Deon Graham, chief content officer of REVOLT and Offscript Worldwide, said. “This partnership gives him another revenue stream and additional distribution while keeping his ownership and creative control intact. Our audience gets programming with a proven connection to the culture. We want creators to see REVOLT as a partner that helps them build bigger businesses around what they own. This deal puts that into practice.”

"I've always believed in building something you own and creating it on your own terms," Budden shared. "We've spent years building this network, having conversations that matter to our audience and creating a space where we can be ourselves. Partnering with REVOLT gives us an opportunity to bring that energy to television without losing what made it work in the first place. I'm excited for more people to experience what we've built."

Image Image Credit Andrew “POE” Mohrer Image Alt Joe Budden for REVOLT's “Joe Budden Network Presents" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Where to watch “Joe Budden Network Presents” on TV and streaming

“Joe Budden Network Presents” makes its television debut on Friday (Nov. 13) at 10 p.m. ET via REVOLT, where it will air weekly. REVOLT is available through major TV providers including Spectrum, Xfinity and Verizon Fios. For anyone who misses the broadcast, each episode will also be available via the website and app the following day.