Key Takeaways

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s children held a press conference in Chicago one day after his death to reflect on his life and final moments.

The family confirmed his homegoing service is scheduled for Feb. 28 and said it will be open to people across the political spectrum.

Jesse Jr. shared details about his father’s final breath, while siblings also spoke about his commitment to public service and fatherhood.

We’re still feeling the weight of losing Rev. Jesse Jackson. On Wednesday (Feb. 18), one day after the civil rights icon’s passing, his children gathered for a press conference in Chicago, the city he called home for much of his life.

Held outside his home in the South Shore neighborhood, the late reverend’s sons — Yusef, Jesse Jr., and Jonathan — along with daughters Santita and Ashley Jackson, reflected on his life and legacy. They also gave an update on his homegoing service and final celebration, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 28.

“Our father is a man who dedicated his life to public service to gain, protect, and defend civil rights and human rights to make our nation better, to make the world more just, our people better neighbors with each other,” Yusef said. Santita, his eldest child, noted that he took “fatherhood very seriously.” She added, “It was his charge to keep.”

The siblings later spoke about the two-time presidential candidate’s profound impact and what he would want people to continue doing in his absence. At one point, Jesse Jr. recounted his father’s final moments: “I woke up at about 12:35 a.m., I heard a gasp, and that gasp was my father's final breath.” Take a look below.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s homegoing services will be “welcome to all,” family says

As Jesse Jr. shared during the press conference, anyone is welcome to pay their respects, so long as they leave politics at the door. “Come respectful and come to say thank you,” he said. “But these homegoing services are welcome to all: Democrat, Republican, liberal, and conservative. Right wing, left wing — because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum of what it means to be an American.”

Rev. Jackson’s family first announced his passing on Tuesday (Feb. 17) morning. Since then, tributes have poured in from leaders across the political spectrum, including former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton.