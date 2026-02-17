Image Image Credit Steve Kagan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Reverend Jesse Jackson poses for a portrait at his Operation PUSH office in August 1982 in Chicago, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rev. Jesse Jackson died peacefully at 84, according to a statement shared by his family.

Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Barack Obama were among the presidents who publicly shared statements honoring his public service.

Political leaders and relatives reflected on his mentorship, presidential campaigns, and work with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Today (Feb. 17), we mourn the loss of a civil rights icon in every sense of the word. Rev. Jesse Jackson’s family announced his death Tuesday morning, and in the hours since, friends, political leaders, and everyday people whose lives he touched have taken to social media to bid farewell.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” a statement read. Jesse, who died peacefully surrounded by family, had been hospitalized last November and lived for over a decade with progressive supranuclear palsy. Even so, he continued to advocate for racial equality and opportunity throughout his career.

REVOLT compiled a list of notable figures who’ve paid tribute to the civil rights leader. Take a look.

How U.S. presidents, past and present, remembered Rev. Jesse Jackson

“A man of God and of the people,” Joe Biden described Jesse, who, as he noted, “influenced generations of Americans and countless elected leaders, including presidents.” Another president who honored the late reverend was Donald Trump. Taking to Truth Social, he said, “He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.' He was very gregarious — someone who loved people!"

Bill Clinton, meanwhile, praised Jesse for “working for a better America with brighter tomorrows.” He said they’d been friends “for almost 50 years” since meeting at the 20th anniversary of the integration of Little Rock Central High in 1977. As many know, Jesse ran for president in both 1984 and 1988.

Other political leaders honor Jesse Jackson

Among the other political figures who paid tribute to Jesse were New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, who called him “one of America’s greatest patriots.” She added, “Reverend Jackson was a selfless leader, mentor, and friend to me and so many others.”

Also on X, Stacey Abrams wrote, “Rev. Jesse Jackson understood the immense promise of America and his role in shaping its destiny. With courage, tenacity, and an audacious spirit, he widened our capacity for imagining true unity and deepened our commitment to justice for all.”

Along with a photo of them together, former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner posted, “I cherish every conversation I’ve had with him. He and Mrs. Jackson always left a spark in my spirit, a spark that caused me to think more deeply, to love more boldly, and to walk more firmly in my purpose.” Continue scrolling for more tributes.

Family and loved ones remember Jesse Jackson

Jesse is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, their five children, including daughter Ashley Jackson, and several grandchildren. One of his daughters, Santita Jackson, said she hopes the world remembers her father as “someone who, when he fell down, he got up, because he said the ground was no place for a champion.”

"As a father, he was always present, and I couldn't ask for any more than that. That was... his presence in my life and in the life of my siblings," Santita told CBS News Chicago. "But I hope that people will remember him as their champion.”

Another person who shared heartfelt words about Jesse was Al Sharpton, who described him as a “true mentor.” Meanwhile, the late civil rights leader’s granddaughter, Donetella Jackson, posted several throwback photos of the two together. Her X post read, “Reverend Jesse Jackson to all but grandpa to me. This feels so surreal, my heart aches. Thankful to have known you in this lifetime.”