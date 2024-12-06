Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jazmine Sullivan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Jazmine Sullivan began her ascent in the music world at a young age. Born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love, the powerhouse always had an undeniable talent. She first captured attention when she wowed audiences on “Showtime at the Apollo” at just 11 years old. This experience set the stage for a career defined by soulful vocals and emotional depth. The journey from a young prodigy to an R&B sensation showcases her evolution as an artist. In 2008, Sullivan released her first single with J Records, "Need U Bad," which catapulted her into the mainstream spotlight.

Each of the Philadelphia talent’s albums reflects her growth and ability to recreate scenarios and stories that are relatable for women. They soulfully tell tales of love, struggle and triumph. It is safe to say that Sullivan is one of the most compelling and dynamic voices in music. As REVOLT ranks her discography, we celebrate the milestones and musical masterpieces that have solidified her place in the industry.

4. Love Me Back

Love Me Back dropped in 2010, showcasing Sullivan’s signature blend of soulful R&B and heartfelt lyrics. The album featured standout tracks like "Holding You Down (Goin' in Circles)," "10 Seconds," "Excuse Me" and "Stuttering." The collaboration with Ne-Yo on “U Get On My Nerves” also added another layer of star power to the project. Love Me Back resonated well with her fans, landing at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart. This release solidified Sullivan’s reputation as a leading voice in contemporary R&B.

3. Reality Show

Reality Show marked the singer-songwriter's triumphant 2015 return to the music scene after a five-year retreat from the spotlight. This project showcased her development as an artist and offered a fresh perspective on contemporary R&B. It featured standout tracks such as "Mascara," "Masterpiece (Mona Lisa)," "Let It Burn" and "Forever Don't Last," which all reflected her experiences with self-love and attempting to love a partner. Sullivan also collaborated with Meek Mill on the dynamic track "Dumb.”

2. Fearless

Released in 2008, the Grammy Award winner's debut album ultimately brought her into the limelight. Fearless strongly impacted the charts, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. The project’s success earned her a devoted fan base from the start of her official career. It offered several successful singles, including "Bust Your Windows," "Need U Bad," "Lions, Tigers & Bears," and "In Love With Another Man." Each single highlighted her raw vocals and immaculate songwriting ability.

1. Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe was a bold statement that expanded on Sullivan’s already-revolutionary project Heaux Tales with five new tracks and fresh perspectives. This drop unpacked the raw honesty of group chat conversations, tackling the good girl-bad girl narrative with unapologetic candor. It showcased the multifaceted nature of women, where virtue and vulnerability coexist with ravenous desire and resilience. It was a portrait of women navigating a world that often tries to box them in.

The album featured powerful singles like "Pick Up Your Feelings" and "Girl Like Me" featuring H.E.R. Collaborations with Ari Lennox and Anderson .Paak -- and interludes from Issa Rae, Donna Anderson and Mona Love who shared their personal experiences -- deepened the narrative. Debuting at No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart, the original project was a testament to women simply doing the best they can while loving and protecting themselves despite societal pressures. The deluxe built on that legacy.