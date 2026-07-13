Image Image Credit Steph Chambers - FIFA/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway in New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The three-night run included anniversary performances of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, followed by a career-spanning Extra Innings set.

Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, and Rihanna appeared across the weekend, performing collaborations from different eras of JAY-Z’s catalog.

The final show started about four hours late due to a security lockdown after a crowd rushed checkpoints, shifting the 8 p.m. start time to around 12:20 a.m.

JAY-Z transformed Yankee Stadium into a living archive of his career during a three-night run from July 10-12. Each concert spotlighted a chapter of his catalog, relationships, and influence, as the Brooklyn native revisited two albums before widening the lens to three decades of music.

The full residency was designed as three separate experiences instead of a repeated stadium set. Friday (July 10) honored the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, Saturday (July 11) marked 25 years of The Blueprint, and Sunday’s (July 12) Extra Innings finale assembled songs and collaborators from his career.

Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, Rihanna, Blue Ivy Carter, Alicia Keys, Pharrell, Slick Rick, Usher, and others appeared throughout the weekend. A stripped-down stage, live band, string section, and outfield screen centered the performances on JAY-Z’s lyrics and history. The run also produced a Yankee Stadium concert attendance record and ended with a nearly three-hour finale that stretched into early Monday morning.

Night One: JAY-Z revisits Reasonable Doubt with Beyoncé, Nas, and Blue Ivy

Friday’s JAŸ-Z 30 opened with Beyoncé singing Mary J. Blige’s portion of “Can’t Knock the Hustle.” After “Politics as Usual,” JAY-Z addressed criticism of the corporate partnerships tied to the anniversary campaign with a new freestyle.

“They say I sold out. Yeah, I did sell out. Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out,” he rapped.

The Notorious B.I.G. appeared through archival footage during “Brooklyn’s Finest,” while Nas joined JAY-Z for “Dead Presidents,” “The World Is Yours,” “N.Y. State of Mind,” and “Where I’m From.” The former rivals performed each other’s lyrics as songs and instrumentals from both their catalogs were paired throughout the segment.

Blue Ivy Carter later played piano during “Feelin’ It” after footage showed her learning the song’s familiar passage. Memphis Bleek, JAY-Z’s former protégé, returned for “Coming of Age,” while his early mentor Jaz-O appeared during “Bring It On.” During the surprise encore, Alicia Keys hit the stage and performed “Empire State of Mind” with her Brooklyn collaborator.

Night Two: Eminem and Slick Rick join The Blueprint anniversary celebration

Saturday’s JAŸ-Z 25 began at approximately 9:11 p.m., matching The Blueprint’s Sept. 11, 2001 release date. JAY-Z opened with “The Ruler’s Back” alongside Slick Rick and later reflected on the album’s arrival during the 9/11 attacks and its place in New York City’s healing. The concert reportedly drew 45,832 fans, setting a venue record.

Slick Rick performed his own “The Ruler’s Back” and “La Di Da Di,” connecting JAY-Z’s opener to one of its clearest inspirations. Hov continued through The Blueprint, performing “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” “U Don’t Know,” “Heart of the City,” “Never Change,” and “Song Cry.”

“Takeover” was the night’s most conspicuous omission, as JAY-Z skipped the Nas and Prodigy diss track one night after bringing his Queensbridge counterpart onstage. Eminem later performed part of “Lose Yourself” over the “Takeover” beat after joining JAY-Z for a stadium-shaking rendition of fan-favorite “Renegade.” Elsewhere, Pharrell led a medley featuring “Excuse Me Miss,” “La-La-La,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” “Frontin’,” and “Allure.”

The production extended above the stadium as a helicopter circled overhead, casting a spotlight on JAY-Z while its camera supplied aerial footage to the video boards.

Night Three: Rihanna, Beyoncé, and more close Extra Innings after an unfortunate delay

Sunday’s finale began approximately four hours late after a crowd rushed security checkpoints, prompting a lockdown that temporarily prevented attendees from entering or leaving. The 8 p.m. concert did not start until around 12:20 a.m.

JAY-Z told the audience that "10,000 people" remained outside after someone rushed an entrance, prompting officials to close the stadium’s gates. “I didn’t wanna start music and people get trampled,” he explained. After apologizing for the inconvenience, Hov added, “I had to make sure everybody was okay, so I appreciate your patience.”

After getting the show going, Teyana Taylor sang on “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” Jermaine Dupri joined “Money Ain’t a Thang,” and Jeezy performed “Seen It All” and “Go Crazy.” Usher appeared during “Heart of the City,” “Throwback,” and “Part II (On the Run),” while The-Dream joined “No Church in the Wild.”

Rihanna received one of the night’s loudest reactions when she emerged for “Run This Town” and “B**ch Better Have My Money,” telling the crowd, “I missed this s**t.” Swizz Beatz led a stretch featuring “Jigga My N**ga” and “On to the Next One,” Pharrell returned with Clipse for “Grindin’,” and Beyoncé reappeared for an expanded “Drunk in Love” medley.

Fat Joe and Jadakiss later joined JAY-Z for “New York” before he finished the residency with “Lucifer,” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder,” and “Encore.”