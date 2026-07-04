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Key Takeaways

Beyoncé released “MORNING DEW (DONK)” on July 4. The track was co-produced by the Houston talent and Pharrell Williams.

The surprise single is set to appear on the 20th anniversary edition of B’Day, scheduled for Beyoncé's birthday (Sept. 4).

The song arrives with a black-and-white lyric video featuring archival footage shot by longtime collaborator Cliff Watts.

Beyoncé is giving the BeyHive something new to celebrate this Fourth of July. On Saturday (July 4), the global superstar released “MORNING DEW (DONK),” which, according to an announcement from Parkwood Entertainment, launches a 60-day countdown to Beyoncé’s next birthday and the reissue of B'Day.

Written and produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams, the playful number sees the Houston icon leaning into young-love butterflies, sexual confidence, and devotion. "As we sip champagne, watchin' Purple Rain / Body's insane, how could you complain?" Bey sings on the slow groove. The-Dream and Darius Dixon also contributed to "MORNING DEW (DONK)" as co-writers.

“MORNING DEW (DONK)” was accompanied by a lyric video built from archival footage. The black-and-white clip came courtesy of Cliff Watts, a frequent Beyoncé collaborator who also photographed her well-known Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

The song will appear on the 20th anniversary edition of B’Day, which is set for release Sept. 4. The original iteration of the sophomore album arrived in 2006 to coincide with her 25th birthday. In the United States, the album became Bey's second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to over 500,00 copies sold in its first week. Additionally, B'Day charts high in several other countries across the globe.

A return to the B’Day era

The release brings Beyoncé back to a defining moment in her solo catalog. B’Day followed her 2003 debut, Dangerously in Love, and helped sharpen the high-energy, performance-heavy side of her artistry through records such as “Ring the Alarm,” “Get Me Bodied,” “Upgrade U,” “Freakum Dress,” “Irreplaceable,” and the JAY-Z-assisted “Déjà Vu."

The album later won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards. Its deluxe edition expanded the project’s visual footprint and added on tracks like "Beautiful Liar", a duet with Colombian singer Shakira.