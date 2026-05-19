Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles attends the "Dreamgirls" premiere presented by DreamWorks Pictures & Paramount Pictures at the Ziegfeld Theatre on December 4, 2006 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé does not act often, which makes her film and television résumé more interesting. She spent most of her career building worlds through albums, tours, visuals, fashion, choreography, and live performance, but every so often, she steps into a scripted role and lets someone else’s story guide the spotlight.

Her acting credits also cover a wider range than fans might remember. She played a Motown-inspired star, a blues legend, a blaxploitation-style secret agent, a small-town singer, a thriller heroine, a pop star caught inside a mystery, and multiple animated queens. Some roles leaned directly into her musical gifts, while others asked her to work inside comedy, suspense, family animation, or period drama.

This list skips documentaries, concert films, self-appearances, and cameo-style credits. Instead, it focuses on the times Beyoncé played an actual character in film or television. The list is in no particular order or ranking.

1. Girl #1 in Beverly Hood

Before certain flicks made Beyoncé a proper leading lady, she and the original Destiny’s Child lineup popped up in 1999’s Beverly Hood, a direct-to-video comedy about a Southern family whose lottery win flips their whole world upside down. IMDb credited Beyoncé as Girl #1 alongside Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson in similarly named “Girl” roles, which makes this less a fully built-out Beyoncé character than an early group screen appearance. Still, if you’re looking at the full history of her acting résumé, Beverly Hood has a fair case as the first time she stepped into a scripted film role at all.

2. Deena Jones in Dreamgirls

Beyoncé’s turn as Deena Jones is arguably her most famous acting role for good reason. In the 2006 film adaptation of the Broadway musical, she played a polished star whose rise comes with image control, industry pressure, and personal compromise. Deena gave Beyoncé a character who looked glamorous on the surface but carried plenty of quiet conflict underneath. The role also let her deliver big musical moments, including “Listen,” while holding her own in a stacked cast with Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Anika Noni Rose, and Danny Glover.

3. Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers in Goldmember

Foxxy Cleopatra gave Beyoncé her feature-film breakout and one of her most playful screen identities. The 2002 comedy placed her opposite Mike Myers as Austin Powers’ former flame and crime-fighting partner. The role leaned into 1970s blaxploitation style, complete with big hair, bold outfits, and sharp one-liners. Beyoncé understood the assignment: Be funny, stylish, and larger than life. Foxxy did not require heavy drama, but she helped introduce Bey to movie audiences as someone who could command a scene outside of Destiny’s Child.

4. Etta James in Cadillac Records

In Cadillac Records, Beyoncé took on one of her most serious roles by portraying Etta James. The 2008 drama followed the rise of Chess Records and several major figures in blues, soul, and rock history. Playing James required Beyoncé to step into a real artist’s pain, power, addiction struggles, and unmistakable voice. She also contributed heavily to the film’s musical side, including her version of “At Last.” The role gave audiences a more mature screen performance and showed her interest in Black music history beyond pop stardom.

5. Nala in The Lion King

Beyoncé joined Disney’s 2019 photorealistic remake of The Lion King as the adult voice of Nala. The character always served as more than Simba’s love interest: Nala pushes him to return home, face his responsibilities, and help restore the Pride Lands. Beyoncé brought warmth, authority, and star power to the role, while the film also connected to her broader musical universe through The Lion King: The Gift and the later visual album Black Is King.

6. Carmen Brown in Carmen: A Hip Hopera

Before her major theatrical film run, Beyoncé led MTV’s Carmen: A Hip Hopera as Carmen Brown. The 2001 TV movie reimagined Georges Bizet’s opera "Carmen" through Hip Hop, R&B, and early-2000s style, with Mekhi Phifer starring opposite her. Carmen gave Beyoncé a dramatic lead role early in her career, centered around ambition, attraction, danger, and fame. The project feels very much like its era, but it matters because it marked her first major scripted acting showcase.

7. Sharon Charles in Obsessed

Beyoncé stepped into thriller territory with Obsessed, playing Sharon Charles opposite Idris Elba and Ali Larter. Sharon begins the film as a wife and mother trying to protect her home, but the story eventually gives her a more physical, confrontational role. The movie became especially known for its final fight sequence, which gave Beyoncé a rare action-driven screen moment. It may not sit in the prestige lane of her filmography, but it remains one of her most memorable acting turns because fans still quote and revisit its most dramatic scenes.

8. Lilly in The Fighting Temptations

In The Fighting Temptations, Beyoncé played Lilly, a talented singer who becomes central to a small-town church choir’s revival. The 2003 musical comedy-drama paired her with Cuba Gooding Jr. and gave her a role that sat naturally inside her strengths. Lilly also offered a softer kind of screen performance, rooted in community, romance, and gospel music. The film’s ensemble included artists and entertainers like Mike Epps, Angie Stone, Shirley Caesar, and the O’Jays, which helped place Beyoncé inside a broader Black musical tradition.

9. Queen Tara in Epic

Beyoncé entered animated fantasy with Epic, the 2013 Blue Sky Studios film about a hidden forest world. She voiced Queen Tara, a regal figure tied to the life and protection of the natural world. The role did not demand the same level of screen time as some of her live-action parts, but it used her voice in a calm, commanding way. Queen Tara also fit neatly into a recurring Beyoncé screen pattern: She often plays women with presence, elegance, and leadership built into the character.

10. Xania in The Pink Panther

Beyoncé brought pop-star glamour to The Pink Panther as Xania, a famous singer connected to the murder mystery at the center of the 2006 comedy. Steve Martin led the film as Inspector Clouseau, while Beyoncé’s character moved through the story as both a celebrity figure and a possible key to the case. The role also came with music, including “A Woman Like Me” and the hit “Check on It.” Xania may not be her deepest character, but she captured Bey in full mid-2000s movie-star mode.

11. Shine in Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!: Wubb Idol

Beyoncé’s most unexpected acting credit might be Shine from Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!: Wubb Idol. In the 2009 animated children’s special, she voiced the lead singer of the Wubb Girlz, a popular girl group in Wuzzleburg. The role gave younger viewers a playful, kid-friendly version of Bey’s star persona without making her play herself. It also marked a voice role before her later animated film work. For a children’s TV credit, it still fits her brand surprisingly well with music, charm, and a little superstar sparkle.

12. Nala in Mufasa: The Lion King

Beyoncé returned as Nala in 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King, Barry Jenkins’ prequel to the 2019 film. This time, Nala appears as an adult queen and mother, with Blue Ivy Carter joining the cast as Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter. The role functions more as a continuation than a reinvention, but it still counts as another credited character performance. It also adds a real-life family layer to Beyoncé’s Disney chapter, connecting her voice work with her daughter’s feature-film debut.