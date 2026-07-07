Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Staff via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yung Miami attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna sang along to Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” during Jason Lee’s vlog and FaceTimed the rapper mid-moment.

Yung Miami shared her “mid-melt” reaction on Instagram as fans and peers flooded the comments.

“Spend Dat” climbed to No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” is Rihanna-approved! On Monday (July 6), the City Girls alum reacted to the Bajan superstar jamming to her hit single in Jason Lee’s “Grocery Shopping with Rihanna!” video.

“B**ch, not Rihanna and Jason Lee called me mid-melt while my wig was off singing ‘Spend Dat.’ B**ch!!!!!!!!!” the “Caresha Please” host wrote on Instagram, alongside several crying face emojis. She added, “Mid-melt, b**ch!!”

In the comments section, Trina and Jermaine Dupri dropped fire emojis. Meanwhile, another user jokingly said, “Move out the way, India.Arie” in reference to the “I Am Light” singer criticizing the J. White Did It-produced record just last week.

Yung Miami got a surprise FaceTime from Rihanna during Jason Lee’s video

Yung Miami also got to chat with Rihanna herself. Around the 11-minute mark of Lee’s vlog, which saw him and the “Diamonds” hitmaker shopping at a Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, the media mogul FaceTimed the RAW artist before eventually handing the phone to RiRi.

“Not you mid-melt. Not you mid-melt, b**ch!” Rihanna hilariously told Yung Miami. The mother of three then mentioned the “little old lady” who was jamming to “Spend Dat” with them in the parking lot. “She’s two doors down. Look, she’s right there right now,” the Grammy-winning musician continued, followed by her telling Lee to “turn that s**t back on!”

“Spend Dat” gives Yung Miami her first solo No. 1 on radio

Yung Miami’s success with “Spend Dat” on the charts has been a long time coming. For the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 11, 2026, the single rose from No. 25 to No. 19. It also reached No. 1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart, marking her first No. 1 on the format as a solo artist.

“Spend Dat” is undoubtedly one of the strongest contenders for song of the summer. At the 2026 BET Awards, when she presented the BET Her Award, the crowd went crazy while singing the chorus bar for bar. Now, all that’s left is the remix.

On the award show’s red carpet, Complex asked Yung Miami who she’d want to hop on the record. “You gotta stay tuned for that, but I really want Drake,” she answered. “Champagne Papi. You know we gotta call Drake. Iceman. I want Iceman!”