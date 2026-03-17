Image Image Credit Catherine Ivill - AMA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z an American rapper and music producer in attendance ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z is confirmed as a headliner for the two-day festival and will close out night one.

2026 Roots Picnic will take place at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau from May 30 to May 31.

Organizers cited support from city leadership tied to Philadelphia 250 when discussing the event’s expansion.

JAY-Z and The Roots will headline 2026’s Roots Picnic, the festival’s organizers announced on Tuesday (March 17). Set to return to Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau, the “Holy Grail” hitmaker is slated to close out the first day on May 30.

As part of the two-day event, JAY-Z — who recently changed his name to JAŸ-Z, alongside “Dead Presidents” arriving on streaming — will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. It goes without saying, but the New York legend’s debut includes classics like “Can I Live,” “D’Evils,” and the Mary J. Blige-assisted “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” among many others.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAY-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Shawn Gee, The Roots’ manager and president of Live Nation Urban, said in a press statement. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones, and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Presale tickets are currently available through Roots Picnic’s official website, while the general on-sale begins on Wednesday (March 18) at 10 a.m. ET. In the meantime, check out the announcement below.

Why fans won’t want to miss JAY-Z at 2026 Roots Picnic

Given that JAY-Z is not only one of the most successful rappers of his generation — but arguably one of the greatest ever — the Roots Picnic announcement is a huge deal, especially given how few and far between his performances have become.

Most recently, he took the stage during the Atlanta stop of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” last July, where he treated fans to “Drunk in Love” and “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” from The Black Album. Before that, he made another surprise appearance during her Paris show for a live rendition of “N**gas in Paris.”

As Variety noted, the last time JAY-Z actually performed at a festival was Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in 2019. Add in the fact that he hasn’t dropped a new album since 2017’s 4:44, it’s hard to imagine anyone passing up the chance to see him live right now.

What else to expect from 2026 Roots Picnic

So far, details about the upcoming Roots Picnic are still pretty limited. However, we do know that The Roots will be joining JAY-Z for a joint performance. Considering Reasonable Doubt featured artists like Blige and Memphis Bleek, there’s a good chance they could also pop up to help celebrate the album.

Per the festival’s announcement, more artists will be revealed at a later date. If previous lineup rollouts are anything to go by, fans likely won’t have to wait too long for the next update.