Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt JAY-Z at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z celebrated at the New York premiere of “JAŸ-Z In 8,” alongside Rick Rubin at Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House.

Questlove, SZA, Slick Rick, Skylar Diggins, and other celebrity guests attended the premiere, which was followed by a D’USSÉ-supported afterparty.

The first two episodes of the eight-part docuseries are slated to premiere Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

If there’s one man who knows how to bring different generations of Black excellence together under one roof, it’s JAY-Z. On Sunday (Sept. 13), the music mogul celebrated the forthcoming premiere of his HBO Max docuseries, “JAŸ-Z In 8,” in New York, where everyone from Questlove and Slick Rick to SZA and Skylar Diggins came through for the occasion.

Hov was joined at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House by none other than Rick Rubin, the production mastermind and genius whose idea helped spawn the eight-episode docuseries in the first place. The festivities arrived about five days before the show makes its way to the streaming service -- the first two episodes are slated to air on Friday (Sept. 18) at 8 p.m. ET.

More on that later, though. For the premiere itself, a who’s who of celebrities spanning music, entertainment, sports, and beyond came out to celebrate arguably one of the greatest lyricists of our time. In addition to the aforementioned names, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Kaluuya, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Gunna, Lindsey Vonn, Yo Gotti, Winnie Harlow, Jerrod Carmichael, Charlamagne tha God, Angie Martinez, Steve Stoute, and plenty more were also in the building.

Take a look at photos below, then keep scrolling for more, including how D’USSÉ kept the afterparty flowing with specialty cocktails and what viewers can expect from “JAŸ-Z In 8.”

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt JAY-Z and Rick Rubin at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt DJ Khaled at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt Winnie Harlow at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt Questlove at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt Daniel Kaluuya at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt Neil deGrasse Tyson at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt Skylar Diggins at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt Jermaine Dupri at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt Rapsody at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Inside the D’USSÉ cocktails served at the “JAŸ-Z In 8” afterparty

D’USSÉ supplied the night with a couple of noteworthy cocktails we'd happily order again and again. First up was the Gold Fashioned, which consisted of the cognac brand’s VSOP, honey syrup, chocolate bitters, and gold dust (luxury in a glass, if we do say so ourselves!). There was also the D’USSÉ Sidecar, which once again included VSOP, this time alongside fresh lemon and Cointreau. You've got to love it!

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Roc Nation Image Alt D’USSÉ at “JAŸ-Z In 8” New York premiere at the Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What to expect from JAY-Z and Rick Rubin’s “JAŸ-Z In 8”

First announced in June, “JAŸ-Z In 8” coincided with the 30th and 25th anniversary runs of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, two of the most celebrated albums in Hov’s catalog. Across the series, Rubin sits down with the living legend to look back on his life and unpack the writing process behind some of his greatest records.

The synopsis reads, “30 years after his landmark debut album, Reasonable Doubt, artist, icon, philanthropist, entrepreneur JAŸ-Z sits down with longtime friend, producer, and director Rick Rubin for an intimate reflection on his storied career, revisiting the music together and unpacking his work and life through a shared listening and illuminating conversation."

It continued, “Featuring many of JAŸ-Z’s iconic tracks and album cuts, including ‘99 Problems,’ ‘Brooklyn’s Finest,’ and ‘4:44,’ the eight-episode series offers a deeply revealing portrait of the artist and his work, exploring the influences and inspiration that shaped both the man and his music.”

While we patiently wait for Friday, check out REVOLT's red carpet conversation with JAY-Z below.