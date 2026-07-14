Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt Memphis Bleek, JID, Law Roach, and more celebrate JAY-Z’s Yankee Stadium residency at D’USSÉ afterparty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

D’USSÉ hosted the official JAŸ-Z 30 afterparty in Manhattan following the opening night of JAY-Z’s three-show residency.

Memphis Bleek, JID, Law Roach, Lady London, and other creatives and athletes were among the guests in attendance.

The celebration aligned with D’USSÉ’s campaign marking 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint.

JAY-Z’s Yankee Stadium celebration continued in Manhattan on Friday (July 10), where D’USSÉ hosted the official JAŸ-Z 30 afterparty at Out of the Ordinary. The invite-only gathering ran from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and followed the opening concert of the Brooklyn rapper’s three-night residency, which revisited Reasonable Doubt for its 30th anniversary with appearances from Beyoncé, Nas, Blue Ivy Carter, Memphis Bleek, and others.

Bleek was among the guests at the party after returning to the Yankee Stadium stage for “Coming of Age,” his collaboration with JAY-Z from Reasonable Doubt. Lady London, Chase B, Pi’erre Bourne, and JID also made notable appearances.

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt Lady London Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt Law Roach and guests Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt Memphis Bleek Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

The guest list reflected the many corners of culture JAY-Z has influenced throughout his career. Celebrity stylist Law Roach, designers Brandon Blackwood and Romeo Hunte, and NBA veterans P.J. Tucker, Evan Turner, and Rudy Gay were among those pictured. Media personality Dometi Pongo, Markus Dame, Kev Amoa, Ishmeal Kaisamba, Tiarra Dickens, and Shaniqua J were also photographed during the celebration.

D’USSÉ positioned the night as a gathering of friends, collaborators, and tastemakers honoring JAY-Z’s musical legacy. Guests were served celebratory pours and CODE30 cocktails, which the brand designated as the official drink of the residency. The citrus-forward recipe combines D’USSÉ VSOP with amaretto, pineapple juice, fresh lemon juice, and soda water.

How D’USSÉ connected the afterparty to JAY-Z’s album milestones

The party extended D’USSÉ’s nationwide JAŸ-Z 30 campaign, which launched in May to recognize three decades of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint. Its centerpiece is a limited-edition D’USSÉ VSOP collector’s box featuring a matte black finish, embossed details, and gold accents inspired by the anniversary celebration.

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt One of the drinks provided during the evening Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

D’USSÉ also centered its summer programming around JAY-Z’s live schedule. The brand established a presence at the Roots Picnic before supporting the Yankee Stadium residency and announced regional activations in Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. The stadium run continued Saturday (July 11) with a performance devoted to The Blueprint before Sunday’s (July 12) career-spanning Extra Innings finale.

Check out additional pictures from the evening below.

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt Chase B Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt JID Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt Guests Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit BFA/Sansho Scott and Kevin Czopek Image Alt Guests Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center