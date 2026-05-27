Image Image Credit D’USSÉ Image Alt "JAŸ-Z 30" D’USSÉ VSOP Collector’s Box Set Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

D’USSÉ introduced a limited JAŸ-Z 30 VSOP Collector’s Box Set featuring matte black, embossed detailing, and gold appliqué accents.

The campaign also includes the CODE30 signature cocktail and in-person activations in select cities.

The releases coincide with JAY-Z’s Yankee Stadium residency, celebrating milestones for Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

D’USSÉ is honoring JAY-Z’s legacy with a new nationwide campaign connected to the Hip Hop icon's upcoming Yankee Stadium residency. The three-night affair will mainly celebrate 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint.

The cognac brand co-founded by JAY-Z is rolling out a series of releases and experiences built around the milestone. Leading the campaign is the limited-edition JAŸ-Z 30 D’USSÉ VSOP Collector’s Box Set, which features a custom matte black finish, dual-embossed detailing, and gold appliqué accents. The exclusive release was created as a tribute to the lasting cultural impact of Reasonable Doubt and will be available in limited quantities nationwide.

Image Image Credit D'USSÉ Image Alt JAŸ-Z 30 D’USSÉ VSOP Collector’s Box Set and the CODE30 signature cocktail Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Gigi DaDan, general manager of D’USSÉ, shared a statement on the initiative. “Mr. Shawn Carter's codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D'USSÉ, and JAŸ-Z 30 is a powerful reflection of that legacy,” he said via press release. "For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy. As a brand built as an extension of his innovation... There's no better way to mark 30 years than raising a glass to community, legacy, and what comes next."

D’USSÉ is also introducing CODE30, the campaign's signature cocktail. Made with D’USSÉ VSOP, lemon, amaretto, pineapple juice, and soda water, the drink was designed to highlight cognac's versatility, giving fans another way to toast the anniversary.

The campaign will extend beyond the bottle with activations tied to major music and culture moments throughout the summer. In addition to the aforementioned residency, D’USSÉ will have dedicated experiences connected to The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia (a festival that JAY-Z is headlining), along with regional drops in Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York.

JAŸ-Z 30 adds another chapter to a historic run

The JAŸ-Z 30 residency will bring Hov back to Yankee Stadium for a celebration of two albums that helped define different eras of his career. The run was initially announced as a two-night event before a third show, dubbed “Extra Innings,” was added due to high demand. Reasonable Doubt, released in 1996, introduced him as one of rap’s sharpest voices, while The Blueprint, released in 2001, cemented his place as one of Hip Hop’s most influential figures.