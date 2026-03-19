Image Image Credit Kevin C. Cox / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z will headline two Yankee Stadium concerts on July 10 and 11, marking major milestones in his catalog.

The shows will be his first solo concerts in nearly a decade, following his 2017 “4:44 Tour.”

The performances add to a milestone 2026, which also includes a headlining slot at the Roots Picnic.

JAY-Z is stepping back into the spotlight in a major way.

The Roc Nation founder will headline his first solo concerts in nearly a decade with a two-night takeover at Yankee Stadium on July 10 and July 11. Dubbed “JAŸ-Z 30” and “JAŸ-Z 25,” the back-to-back shows will celebrate the anniversaries of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and his sixth studio album, The Blueprint — two projects that helped define his legacy in Hip Hop and beyond.

The announcement marks a rare moment for fans. Outside of select appearances, including joining Beyoncé on her “Cowboy Carter Tour,” JAY-Z has largely stayed off the touring circuit. His last solo run, the “4:44 Tour” in 2017, reportedly grossed nearly $50 million and reaffirmed his status as one of rap’s most commanding live performers.

Both of the projects that are being honored carry undeniable weight. Released in 1996, Reasonable Doubt introduced the Brooklyn native as a sharp storyteller with a cinematic approach to street narratives, featuring contributions from The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Foxy Brown, and more. It has since become one of the most respected debut albums in the music industry and was even inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

Five years later, The Blueprint arrived as a defining moment in his career. Built with production from Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Bink, the album produced hits like “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” and “Song Cry.” Its cultural impact remains so strong that it was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2019, recognizing it as a work of lasting significance.

Beyond music, JAY-Z’s influence continues to stretch across business and culture. With an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion, he has built an empire through ventures such as Roc Nation, TIDAL, Paper Planes, Armand de Brignac, and D’Usse, among others.

JAY-Z’s 2026 Roots Picnic appearance adds to milestone year

The Yankee Stadium shows aren’t the only major moments on JAY-Z’s calendar. As REVOLT previously reported, he is also set to headline the 2026 Roots Picnic alongside The Roots in Philadelphia. Taking place May 30 through May 31 at Belmont Plateau, the festival will see the “Big Pimpin'” rapper close out night one. Tickets are on sale now.