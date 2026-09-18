Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay attend the "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson will guest star in Episode 5 of “Law & Order: SVU” Season 28 on Nov. 5.

Brunson’s exact character or role has not been announced.

The cameo follows Brunson’s July comment that he “would love to” appear on the series.

He did it! After sharing how much he’d love to make a cameo on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBC announced on Thursday (Sept. 17) that Jalen Brunson will guest star in the Dick Wolf-created series’ upcoming 28th season.

Even better, fans of the NBA star and Mariska Hargitay-led show won’t have to wait very long to see him on the small screen. While Season 28 itself premieres on Oct. 8, Brunson’s “SVU” debut is slated for the fifth episode on Nov. 5, which just so happens to fall on an off-night for the New York Knicks.

Exactly who Brunson will play hasn’t been confirmed, so we’ll just have to wait and see whether he’s a detective, one of the many people who commit “vicious felonies” on the show (though we highly doubt it), or perhaps even himself. Either way, we’re excited.

How Jalen Brunson’s “SVU” cameo finally came together

In July, Brunson revealed that he “would love to” make a cameo on “SVU,” one of the longest-running primetime drama series in American history, followed by Hargitay telling Variety at last month’s HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration that it was “definitely happening.”

When asked whether they already had a “script for Jalen,” she responded, “Not quite yet,” so it sounds like something may have been worked out in the weeks since. As a matter of fact, Brunson was spotted shooting with Hargitay on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

Image Image Credit XNY/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law & Order: SVU" on September 16, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" set in Brooklyn on September 16, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

“It’s in the works,” she told Marc Malkin at the aforementioned event, adding that Brunson hadn’t given her any preference for the kind of role he wanted. “He’s kind of magnificent that way. He is just open and ready. I don’t think there is much that Jalen can’t do.” The reporter then jokingly suggested that she was trying to get him an Emmy nomination.

Jalen Brunson opened the 2026 Emmys with Mariska Hargitay

Speaking of the Emmy Awards, Brunson opened Monday (Sept. 14) night’s ceremony with a pre-taped segment alongside the actress. “It’s just a lot of pressure. Have you ever felt like you had millions of eyes on you and it all comes down to one night?” Hargitay asked while steaming her dress, as Brunson did the same with his jersey.

“Seriously?” he responded. “Hey, Jalen, it’s just me. I don’t have anyone to tap it in for me,” Hargitay then hilariously shot back, referencing OG Anunoby’s tip-in during the 2026 NBA Finals. Shortly after, the California native ran out the door once she found out "the opening number is starting." Revisit the moment below.