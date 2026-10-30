Image Image Credit Maddie Meyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during second half of the Celtics Home Opener at TD Garden on October 23, 2026 in Boston Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson said that he "would love to" appear on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in July.

Mariska Hargitay confirmed plans for Brunson’s cameo at August's HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration.

The trailer shows Captain Olivia Benson investigating an apparent sex crime and meeting Brunson’s detective character.

Jalen Brunson will make his highly anticipated “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” debut next week. On Thursday (Oct. 29) night, Peacock released the trailer for Season 28’s upcoming “Forsaken” episode, in which the NBA star is expected to portray Detective Madison.

Although the teaser doesn’t give too much away, it appears Captain Olivia Benson (portrayed by Mariska Hargitay) and her fellow detectives will be looking into another sex crime of some sort. Early in the video, she questions a victim about whether she remembers who was responsible for what happened, then has her try to identify the perpetrator from a lineup of potential suspects.

At another point, Benson says they need backup before the trailer cuts to what appears to be a café or restaurant. There, she encounters Brunson’s character, who greets her with a simple, “Hey, Captain.” The episode is scheduled to air on NBC and Peacock next Thursday (Nov. 5) at 9 p.m. ET, but until then, check out the trailer below.

How Jalen Brunson’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” cameo came together

We’ve been patiently waiting for Brunson to appear in “SVU” since July, when he told J.P. Morgan CEO Kristin Lemkau during a conversation for Variety that he’d “love to” make a cameo on the show. “Mariska has become a great friend of mine. She was an idol,” the New York Knicks star said of his relationship with Hargitay. “She was someone I looked up to. I think obviously I feel like everyone who watches this show feels like she’s just a role model for all.”

Later, at August’s HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration, Hargitay confirmed that Brunson’s guest appearance was “in the works,” noting that he didn’t have a particular preference for what role he’d play. “He’s kind of magnificent that way. He is just open and ready. I don’t think there is much that Jalen can’t do,” she explained.

We seriously doubted Brunson would be interested in portraying one of the many criminals responsible for “vicious felonies” on the show. After the point guard was photographed shooting scenes for the Dick Wolf-created drama in September, we suspected he might be playing a detective instead. As it turns out, we were right — and thankfully, we only have another week before we get to see his performance!

It’s also worth mentioning that the upcoming “SVU” episode won’t be Brunson and Hargitay’s first time sharing the screen. The two notably opened the 2026 Emmy Awards with a pre-taped segment referencing OG Anunoby’s tip-in during the NBA Finals in June.

How are Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks doing this season?

Image Image Credit Jessie Alcheh / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against Jordan Hawkins #15 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on October 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

While we’re on the topic of basketball, it’s been an interesting start to the season for the Knicks, who currently have a 2-3 record. The Philadelphia 76ers spoiled their ring night during the NBA’s opening day, followed by back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. Fortunately, the defending champions have managed to turn things around, having defeated the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls earlier this week.