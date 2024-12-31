Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt In this image released on December 31, 2024, Ja Rule backstage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Ja Rule lit up the stage at HOT 97’s Summer Jam 2025 with a powerful tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend, the late Irv Gotti. Performing at Newark’s Prudential Center, he ran through a string of early 2000s Murder Inc. classics — from “Put It On Me” and “Always On Time” to “I’m Real.” The set opened with Ja Rule covered in all white, face masked, while a voiceover echoed through the arena: “Irv crafted the soundtrack to the 2000s. He never stopped pushing the culture forward.” As the beat for “New York” dropped, he ripped off the mask and brought out Jadakiss to a roaring crowd. Other surprise appearances included Lloyd and Charlie Baltimore, making the performance a true celebration of the legacy Irv helped build. Irv passed away a few months prior to the show after suffering a stroke at age 54.

After his set, Ja Rule caught up with REVOLT for an exclusive conversation about his favorite memory with Irv, the full-circle moment of building a school in Ghana, and why he had nothing to do with reuniting Ashanti and Nelly — even though he pretty much saw it coming.

You’ve been in the game for decades. Looking back, what’s the career moment you’re most proud of?

It has nothing to do with my career achievements. I just built a school in Ghana recently. And I think that is the most defining thing that I've ever done in my life. So, [it] feels really good. And just knowing that that is gonna go and live years and years beyond and help thousands and thousands of kids.

What made you want to build a school in Ghana?

Well, it was really a full-circle moment for me in a lot of ways, you know, knowing that education is one of those things that used to be illegal for Black people. To go to a country where the slave trade was actually started, it kind of felt like a full-circle moment to be able to build a school for those kids out there. They don't have a lot of resources. And so, it's not just about the school, but we built the bathrooms and all of the other things that they don't have. We have hygienic programs for the [girls]. It's a lot. I do this with Pencils of Promise, a really great program.

You gave a heartfelt tribute to Irv Gotti on stage during your Summer Jam set. What’s one of your favorite memories with him?

Man, early days when we used to just be very, very hungry and things were a lot simpler. You know? Those are our best times, when we [were] just in the studio, dreaming big and actually being able to make some of those dreams come true. It's really amazing.

You’ve had so many iconic duets. Who’s still on your collab wishlist?

I mean, there's a lot of great artists out there [that] I think I would mesh well with, you know, SZA, Summer Walker, Chris Brown.

You’ve been in the mix of some legendary Hip Hop love stories. Were you ever the matchmaker between Ashanti and Nelly?

No. I was not. You know, I don't get involved with people's love lives. I stay out of [it]. That's the best way to be in this business.

Did you ever think they’d get back together?

You know, I didn't really think about it too much. Me and sis used to laugh about it sometimes when we'd all be in the same room. I teased her, you know? Like, “She want that old thing back,” that type of stuff. And we’d have laughs about it. So, you know, I kinda [saw] that it could be something that could happen, and it did. And I'm happy that they're happy, and they're great together. So, it's dope.