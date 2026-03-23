Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida and J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

J. Cole is expected to be a guest on “Talk With Flee” months after Cam’ron lodged a lawsuit over their “Ready ’24” collaboration.

A teaser clip showing the two rappers doing an interview quickly sparked strong reactions across Instagram and X.

The upcoming episode is expected to address their legal battle and include Cole’s comments on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud.

J. Cole is set to appear on “Talk With Flee.” On Sunday (March 22), Cam’ron revealed that the North Carolina rapper would be joining him on the show. Given the Dipset alum filed a lawsuit against him just last year, the internet basically went ballistic over the idea of the two rap legends sitting down together.

In a hilarious clip shared on Instagram, Cam’ron was mid-conversation about why his girlfriend couldn’t be a stylist when Cole suddenly walked through the door. The pair locked eyes before the Harlem native asked, “What’s up, man?”

“I’m just saying, like, a lawsuit, bruh? Lawyers?” the Dreamville frontman replied. Cam then answered, “You know it wasn’t like that.” Watch the clip below, then scroll for some of the best reactions.

How did social media react to J. Cole joining “Talk With Flee”?

“Naw, this is the best cliffhanger ever!!!!” Quincy Harris penned in the comments under Cam’ron’s post. “This should be good,” Jonny Shipes added, while Bizkit wrote, “Wuz up, man” with a laughing emoji. Someone else joked that Cole walked in like Birdman on “The Breakfast Club”: “All tree of ya’.”

“Oh, damn. Cole back outside doing interviews? I love it. And Cam got the illest fits in rap, I swear. Can’t wait to see this one,” another reply with more than 1,000 likes read. Over on X, one user posted, “I just KNEW Cole and Cam would figure s**t out. I’m SO happy Cole will be on ‘Talk With Flee.’ Always wanted to see him on there!” Scroll below for more of our favorite reactions.

What will Cam’ron and J. Cole discuss on “Talk With Flee”?

As the teaser over the weekend already suggested, Cam’ron and Cole addressing the lawsuit is inevitable. For anyone unfamiliar, the “Talk With Flee” host previously alleged that the Fayetteville rapper “refused to honor” a verbal agreement related to them collaborating on “Ready ’24.” According to an October 2025 filing, the deal was that the KOD MC would either return the favor with a verse or sit down for an interview.

Cam’ron and Cole will also touch on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud, what led to the “No Role Modelz” hitmaker apologizing to Lamar and bowing out, whether he’s retiring or not, getting his masters back from Roc Nation, and much more.

Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see the full conversation. Watch the “Talk With Flee” episode here on the site at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday (March 25).