As the world continues to wait for the delayed DON'T BE DUMB, ASAP Rocky decided to drop off another single to hold fans over. On Friday (Sept. 6), the Harlem emcee liberated "Ruby Rosary," an eerie, infectious track with J. Cole that boasted production from The Alchemist. The high-profile number began with a couple of hard-hitting Rocky verses – the second of which many on social media have speculated contains shots at Drake.

"Like who dared me to die? You a dead man walkin', like you barely alive, cut everything but the family ties, cut the s**t, cut the lies, word to the wise, who in your top 5? Haha, f**k your top 5, I don't get fresh to death, b**ch, I'm buried alive, I heard dog talkin' funny, like it's 'Family Guy'..."

In an interview with Billboard, Rocky explained how songs from his long-awaited LP address “current affairs and world wars and, you know, the world dying and whatnot.” “At times like this, only two types of people strive and survive,” he added. “I’m not trying to sound like I’m glorifying wars, [but] I think artists and druggies, they make it through. I mean, what [were] the hippies doing? They [were] getting high at Woodstock, and f**king, and having a great time, and having these hippie babies who subsequently had us.”

In that same feature, the ASAP frontman revealed that he got a first-hand review from a certain Beetlejuice director. “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f**king with it heavy,” he recalled. "He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!’”

Press play on Rocky, Cole, and Alchemist's unique collaboration below. Hopefully, DON'T BE DUMB will score an official release date sooner rather than later.