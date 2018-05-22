Image Image Credit Artwork for ASAP Rocky’s “HIGHJACK” single Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Aug. 2), ASAP Rocky returned to wax with a new single titled "HIGHJACK," which features singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt. Produced by Greg Kurstin, Jordan Patrick, Zach Fogarty, and Hitkidd, the booming cut appears to address recent moments in his life. "These n**gas want my wife bad, the people want my next track, the coppers want my black a**, f**ked up, but it's like that," Rocky rapped.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Harlem talent opened up about "HIGHJACK" and his long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb. "I feel like the real is back, man...and it's just like, this s**t is for the taking. It's a hijack," he stated. "Not only that, [we’re] coming with a whole new aesthetic on everything, especially with German expressionism and the whole ghetto futurism grim thing. So that's just what the sound sounds like and whatnot. The sonics of it."

"I've been working on this stuff, this material for a while now, tweaking it and fixing it and whatnot. So, this was just one of the ones that we decided to [do]. It was the summer and here we are. Shot a visual and, yeah, this is part of the new saga," the rapper added.

It's been six years since the ASAP Mob representative released his last full-length LP, Testing, an experimental offering that earned him his third consecutive top 5 placement on the Billboard 200 chart. Rocky also explained to Lowe why there's been so much time between albums. "Sometimes my opinion on my taste, it changes and whatnot. Right?” He also revealed how the bulk of the tracks on the upcoming body of work are from the last year and a half. Additionally, he cited COVID as another factor behind the delay.

Check out "HIGHJACK" below. If a pre-save link is anything to go off of, Don't Be Dumb will arrive on Aug. 30.