Cam'Ron during Diplomat's "Santana" Video Shoot - October 23, 2004 at Capitale in New York City, New York, United States.

There are rappers... and then there are Hip Hop moguls. Cam’ron, formerly Killa Cam, has made it clear where he stands on that status. The Harlem legend has spent decades refusing to stay inside anyone’s box, continuously evolving and growing as an entertainer and entrepreneur across multiple industries. That commitment to his own potential and dreams culminated in hit records and million-dollar deals. After the success of “It Is What It Is” in the sports world, one of those major partnerships also included joining the REVOLT family as the host of “Talk With Flee.”

In celebration of how far he’s come, let’s take it back to where it all started, from behind-the-scenes moments shooting the Killa Season movie to playing in a celebrity basketball game with Floyd Mayweather Jr. These are just a few moments that capture the early years of his career, whether he was conquering some of his first major stage performances, kicking it with other celebs, or making pink look like the coolest color ever. If you’re ready to be transported back to the 2000s and 2010s, and maybe even be surprised at what you see, then let's go.

1. A grand opening in New York

Cam'ron, Monica Lewinsky, Damon Dash during Grand Opening of "Flow" at Flow in New York, New York, United States.

In April 2002, the who’s who in New York got together to celebrate the grand opening of a new spot called Flow. That included Cam’ron, Damon Dash, and Monica Lewinsky, as pictured here. It looks like Lewinsky might have even been trying to do JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella diamond hand sign, what a vibe!

2. Paid in Full premiere

Urban World Film Festival - Paid in Full Premiere Director Charles Stone III, producer Damon Dash and Cam'ron.

The Harlem native stars in the classic movie as Rico. In August 2002, he attended a premiere party at the Urban World Film Festival. Damon Dash helped produce the film, and Charles Stone III directed it, both pictured here with Cam.

3. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Eve, Cam'ron and Trina during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2003 Collections - Baby Phat - Front Row and Backstage at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States.

Clad in his infamous pink mink coat, he showed everybody what style really means. In an interview with GQ, he explained that after he got so much love for wearing the color, he went to Pantone and created his own: Killa Pink (which was also featured on his Reebok sneaker). Eve and Trina probably didn’t know they were about to become part of fashion history in this pic from the Baby Phat show.

4. MTV2 Hip Hop stop

Cam'ron and the Diplomats during Cam'ron and The Diplomats Stop by MTV2 Hip Hop at MTV Studios Times Square in New York City, New York, United States.

Back in MTV’s golden music era, it was a go-to spot for rising and seasoned artists. The Diplomats visited MTV2 Hip Hop at MTV Studios in Times Square to speak about their music and represent Harlem in April 2003.

5. “Sex and the City” party

Cam'ron and Jaid Barrymore during Sex And The City's Final Episode Viewing Party at Taj in New York City, New York, United States.

The last episode of the hit HBO series “Sex and the City” premiered on February 22, 2004. The “Hey Ma” rapper attended a finale viewing party in New York and said “hey” to none other than Drew Barrymore’s ma, Jaid Barrymore.

6. New Era Caps celebrity design session

Cam'Ron and Jimmy Jones of Dip Set during New Era Caps Celebrity Design Session Featuring Dip Set at Def Jam Offices in New York City, New York, United States.

Being recognized for their fashion and swag, Dipset was invited to the Def Jam offices in NY to do some designing. They worked with New Era Caps to create some of the flyest fitted caps on the scene.

7. Celebrity basketball game

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., Raul Conde of Terror Squad, and rapper Cam'ron (Cameron Giles) during the Bulletproof Memorial Day Weekend celebrity basketball game in Miami, Florida on May 29, 2004.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., Raul Conde from Terror Squad, and the Killa Season artist participated in a celebrity basketball game in May 2004 in Miami. We’re not sure who won, but we'd bet these stars got a little competitive on the court.

8. Olympus Fashion Week

Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Baby Phat - After Party: Jim Jones, Cam'ron, Nicole Wray, LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat

When Baby Phat was at its peak, the stars showed up and showed out for its Olympus Fashion Week show in February 2005. At the afterparty for the new collection, Cam’ron stopped to take a picture with Jim Jones, Nicole Wray, LisaRaye McCoy, and Da Brat.

9. Patricia Field for the House of Rocawear Lounge

Irv Gotti, Lil' Kim, Damon Dash and Cam'ron during Patricia Field for the House of Rocawear Lounge at Ono at the Hotel Gansevort in New York City, New York, United States.

Some of Hip Hop’s elite gathered at the Patricia Field for the House of Rocawear Lounge event at Hotel Gansevort in New York. Pictured, you can see Irv Gotti, Lil’ Kim, Damon Dash, and Cam’ron enjoying the party in February 2005.

10. Behind the scenes of Killa Season

Camron with Kids during Behind The Scenes Of Killa Season - Day 2 - 16 August, 2005 at 109th & 2nd Avenue in New York, New York, United States.

The Killa Season director, writer, and star himself posed for a photo with these kids in New York at 109th & 2nd Avenue. This was only day two of shooting, back in August 2005, but he was already well on his way to creating the classic, Hip Hop-fueled film.

11. Funkmaster Flex’s car show

Camron and Funkmaster Flex during Funkmaster Flex Custom Bike and Car Show - September 9, 2006 at Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States.

The Hot 97 host held the Funkmaster Flex Custom Bike and Car Show in September 2006, and of course, the “Oh Boy” rapper was in attendance. They joined forces at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey for the event.

12. Hot 97 Summer Jam

Cam'ron and Vado perform during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2010 at the Meadowlands Sports Complex on June 6, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In early June 2010, he joined his Gunz N' Butta collaborator Vedo on stage at Hot 97 Summer Jam. For the New Jersey performance at the Meadowlands Sports Complex, they showed once again that real men (and real lyricists) do indeed wear pink.

13. The Dipset reunion

(L-R) Freekey Zekey, Jim Jones, Cam'ron and Juelz Santana of Dipset perform during The Dipset Reunion at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 26, 2010 in New York City.

Dipset’s history is complicated, as often happens with music groups. But the vibes were immaculate at their 2010 reunion after being on hiatus for several years. While the reunion didn’t last forever, this moment between Freekey Zekey, Jim Jones, Cam'ron, and Juelz Santana in NY in November 2010 was unforgettable.

14. “106 & Park” with Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj (L) and Cam'ron visit BET's "106 & Park" at the BET Studios on April 2, 2012 in New York City.

The “I Am Your Leader” and “So Bad” collaborators performed at BET Studios in April 2012 on “106 & Park.” It was a performance that we wish we could run the tape back on for sure. He also joined her on stage a few months later on the “Pink Friday Tour” stop in NY.