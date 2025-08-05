Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Funkmaster Flex Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

You can debate all day about who has the best pen or greatest verse, but when it comes to freestyles, one of the most respected proving grounds is still Funkmaster Flex’s HOT 97 show.

Especially when it comes to freestyles, it’s not always about length — although the longer sessions are appreciated — but rather making sure each bar, punchline, and reference count. Black Thought’s legendary 10-minute freestyle, for example, might be the most viral moment the series has produced. However, you can’t overlook early classics from Meek Mill and J. Cole, both of whom visited Flex multiple times.

With all that said, REVOLT revisited 13 of the best Funkmaster Flex freestyles over the years. See our favorite picks from Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, and more below.

1. Black Thought

We’re starting with what might be the longest solo Funk Flex freestyle ever. Black Thought went in for 10 straight minutes, name-dropping “pre-Kardashian” Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and, of course, The Roots. In case it wasn’t clear, yes, Black Thought did it all in "one motherf**king take."

2. Meek Mill

There’s never been any question about Meek Mill’s pen. You can dig up old clips of him freestyling on the streets of Philly, and all these years later, he still hasn’t lost a step. During his 2018 appearance on Funkmaster Flex’s show — he’s been on more than once — the Championships rapper freestyled over Drake’s “Back to Back,” mere months after publicly squashing their beef and dropping “Going Bad” together.

3. Mysonne

Mysonne pulled up to Funk Flex with a point to prove, and there’s no question he got it across. What really sets this freestyle apart from so many others is that he was delivering grown-man bars from start to finish. The Soul Not 4 Sale artist opened by calling out police violence against unarmed Black men, then pivoted to commentary on the current state of the streets (“Nowadays the gangsters do crimes and they record it”). He also dished out references to Future, Raekwon, 21 Savage, and perhaps everyone’s favorite crime drama-thriller, “Power.” That’s one way to pay proper homage to Cam’ron’s “New York City.”

4. Loaded Lux

There’s a reason most artists steer clear of battle rappers, and after watching Loaded Lux skate over Cam’ron’s “The Roc (Just Fire)” instrumental, you can probably guess why. It’s just more proof that the Empire State produces some of the best — if not the best — lyricists in the game.

5. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Don Q

While A Boogie is nice on the mic, Don Q really came with a different kind of hunger over Nas’ “Oochie Wally.” He let off bars like, “Cops pull up? I turn into Flash in the flesh / 'Cause I came a long way from gettin' harassed in the 'jects,” before later dishing out another “Power” reference on this list.

6. Kendrick Lamar

Funk Flex introduced Kendrick Lamar’s freestyle by saying he’d been waiting for this exact moment, and by the end, it’s clear why. The Grammy winner tore through The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya?” beat with references to Ninja Turtles and backpack rap before teasing that he’s nice enough to take shots at Nas and JAY-Z. Then, just as quickly, he walks it back: “Matter fact, no, I take that back / See I don't play with real legends of rap like you do.” Throughout the whole freestyle, Lamar is rapping with so much heat, you half expect the mic to catch fire (and judging by his hand gestures, maybe he did too).

7. Young M.A.

As soon as Young M.A. locked her phone, stared into the mic, and pulled her chair up, you already knew what time it was. The freestyle may have been brief — just over a minute — but she didn’t waste a single bar. Name-dropping 50 Cent, Biggie Smalls, and repping New York City over Freeway’s classic "What We Do" beat was the perfect storm, and she rose to the occasion once again.

8. Big Sean

Big Sean behind the mic is always a dangerous moment, especially when we're talking pure lyricism. The Detroit rapper stopped by Funk Flex in 2017 and dropped nothing but bars. “I know 'Ye proud of me, he took me out of debt / I know JAY proud of me, he put this 'round my neck,” he said, holding up his Roc-A-Fella chain for the camera. Without a doubt, Sean brought his best across the three classic go-to beats he was given: Nas’ “Oochie Wally,” Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm,” and Freeway’s “What We Do.”

9. J. Cole

There’s simply no such thing as a bad J. Cole freestyle. Over Capone-N-Noreaga’s “Bloody Money,” he mentions Pete Rock, Warren Buffett, and Adele within the first two verses alone. Just when you think he’s finished, Cole asks Flex, "Can I get one more on this beat?" The Fayetteville, NC, rapper clearly had plenty of fuel left in the tank, and that kind of talent never goes unnoticed.

10. Papoose and Remy Ma

They may no longer be the duo we rooted for in the past, but at their peak, Papoose and Remy Ma were one of the most lyrical couples in rap. The "All The Way Up” artist came out swinging with, “Y’all had to listen to garbage, I know y’all glad Remy back,” before tearing through Nas’ “N.Y. State of Mind” beat like she never left. Pap matched her energy rapping about “movin' that white boy” (or "Mac Miller," as he called it) and "Ronald McDonald Trump.”

11. Chris Brown

Yes, Chris Brown is technically an R&B artist, but if tracks like “Weakest Link” and “Till I Die” taught us anything, it’s that he’s got bars. During his visit to Funk Flex, Breezy freestyled over Nicki Minaj’s “Only," a record on which he originally sang the chorus. Not only did Brown name-drop the Queen artist herself (“Licky, licky, lookin’ for a booty like Nicki’s”), but he also reminded everyone why you shouldn’t leave your girl alone around someone who talks smooth and raps even smoother.

12. G Herbo

“Spit real s**t ‘cause they feel me / Big dog s**t, can't lil' me,” G Herbo made his intentions crystal clear over Kodak Black’s “Skrilla” instrumental. If his lyrics didn’t make it obvious enough, the Chicago rapper has seen more than his fair share of life, and at least on Funk Flex, he had plenty to say about it. From reminiscing on his younger days to embracing his role as a mentor for kids from his block over Jadakiss’ “Still Feel Me,” Herbo left nothing unsaid.

13. Cordae

A rapper sipping tea before shredding beats might be a first for Funk Flex, but Cordae isn't your typical MC. It’s also worth noting that over the years, the instrumental selection has gotten a lot more varied, which means the North Carolina native had plenty to work with. First, he compared himself to Michael Jordan over JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “Otis,” followed by him rhyming “Benihana” with “ten Rihannas” over DaBaby’s “Suge.” Last but definitely not least, he unleashed hell on Lupe Fiasco’s “Kick, Push” beat with bars about LeBron James and The Matrix.