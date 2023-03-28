Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images and Image Alt Rick Ross, Tyler, the Creator, and Funkmaster Flex Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop has had a close relationship with car culture for some time, with many artists expressing their love for luxury, speed, and customization through their music and lifestyle. For some, this passion went beyond just a status symbol and became a genuine enthusiasm for automotive craftsmanship.

Take Rick Ross, for example. The Miami-based rapper is known for his extensive car collection, which includes everything from classic American muscle cars to high-end luxury vehicles. Rozay frequently showcases his cars on social media and often gives fans a glimpse into his love for the details and history of each model. His car enthusiasm is so deep that he hosts an annual car show at his estate, "The Promise Land," where he invites fellow enthusiasts to display their prized vehicles.

Similarly, T-Pain is another artist whose car collection is as diverse as his music. T-Pain has a penchant for customizing his rides, often turning them into unique, head-turning works of art. He’s known for his love of old-school whips, especially from the '70s and '80s, and heavily customized drift cars, which has become the centerpiece of his growing Nappy Boy Automotive empire. His YouTube channel often features detailed videos about his car projects and shows just how hands-on he is with his vehicles.

Then there's CurrenSy, a rapper from New Orleans who has made his love for cars a central theme in his music and lifestyle. The New Orleans veteran is known for his collection of classic autos — particularly vintage Chevrolets. He often raps about his cars in his lyrics and effortlessly weaves them into his storytelling. Beyond just owning them, CurrenSy is heavily involved in the restoration process, and works closely with mechanics and specialists to bring his rides to life.

Check out REVOLT's list of 14 Hip Hop stars who have become notable gearheads amongst their peers. These artists exemplify how car culture can go beyond mere possession to become a genuine passion, which influences their music, image, and connection with fans.

1. Larry June

True fans of Larry June are more than aware of the San Francisco talent’s love for vehicles, which are prominent in the rapper’s visuals, artwork, and other promotional tools. A deep dive into his Instagram post reveals everything from a Ferrari F8 Spider to a Porsche 911 GT3. One of June’s clips even brought viewers into Tokyo’s drift car culture.

2. CurrenSy

As can be seen above, few rappers can compete with CurrenSy’s garage, which largely consists of old-school classics. He’s been interviewed about his whips (which include a lot of vintage Chevys) almost as much as he has about his extensive music catalog. Even more dope: The New Orleans emcee also boasts a crazy toy car collection that lines the walls of his residence.

3. Rick Ross

One would think that a man who named his record company after a high-end Mercedes-Benz would have a love for cars – and they would be correct. Maybach Music’s Rick Ross has been collecting Miami-style donks and opulent autos to be chauffeured in since early career fame. More recently, he began hosting a car show on his massive Georgia estate, which further contributed to Southern car culture and the region’s unique, colorful creations.

4. Tyler, the Creator

A casual car fan might not be familiar with some of Tyler, the Creator’s coveted possessions, which includes a Lancia Delta Integrale, a customized Fiat 131 Abarth Rally, and – at least at one point – a BMW E92 M3 Frozen Silver Competition Edition. “I’ve always liked cars,” the artist told the Robb Report. “I remember being 11, and I had a toy version of a 550 Maranello Ferrari, and I was so obsessed. And then I turned 15, and I was like, ‘Man, that Golf GTI Volkswagen looks so cool.’”

5. JAY-Z

Have you heard of the Maybach Exelero? The one-off creation is about as rare as a car can get – and JAY-Z secured the vehicle for his “Lost One” music video. He’s been spotted behind the wheel of a Land Rover Defender 110 and a Corvette C1 and could be seen riding shotgun in a Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II with Beyoncé and their children. Publications like British GQ and Daily Mail have also named a Dartz Prombron, a Pagani Zonda F, and (possibly) a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail as part of the billionaire mogul’s collection.

6. DJ Envy

As he showcased to DJ Vlad, DJ Envy has a pristine collection of autos, which includes a Ford GT, a BMW M3, and a couple of Ferraris. Because of his popular car show, he also looks after cars owned by peers like 50 Cent and Lil Kim. “I try to drive the cars a little bit, even if I’m taking the kids to things,” he explained when asked about maintaining the condition of his cars.

7. T-Pain

As T-Pain would probably tell you, he’s gone through a couple of different stages when it comes to cars. Earlier in his career, he was heavy on donks, Rolls-Royces, and Bugattis (he humorously spoke on getting rid of a $1.2 million Bugatti in a past interview). At some point, he transitioned into racing and drift culture and now gets his hands dirty with Nappy Boy Automotive, a company that he runs alongside Hoonigan star Hertrech “Hert” Eugene, Jr. In T-Pain's own words, baby got brap!

8. Snoop Dogg

“If the ride is more fly, then you must buy.” That’s the motto that Snoop Dogg shared with British GQ when he spoke about his car collection, which is full of classic old-school convertibles with immaculate, one-of-one paint jobs. For example, his Pontiac Parisienne boasts images of iconic Los Angeles Lakers like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Snoop also owns a Buick Riviera, a few Cadillac de Villes, and – at one point – a tricked-out school bus that he utilized for the Rowland Heights Raiders football team.

9. Wiz Khalifa

Like Uncle Snoop, Wiz Khalifa has a passion for classic cars from the distant past. He keeps more than a few Chevys, including a Bel Air, an Impala SS, an El Camino SS, and a Chevelle amongst his prized whips. In addition to having been spotted in the more modern Lamborghinis and Porches, the Pittsburgh emcee could also be considered a member of the popular Dodge SRT community (as could be seen in the visuals for “Black and Yellow” and “Mezmorized”).

10. Lupe Fiasco

They don’t call him Carrera Lu for nothing. Lupe Fiasco’s thirst for knowledge and passion for music extends to the gearhead realm, and the Chicago emcee’s collection boasts unique wheels like a Chevrolet C10 and a heavily customized Jeep Wrangler. He’s a high-end connoisseur as well – he counts an Austin Healey 3000 MK, a Ferrari F40, and a Shelby Daytona Coupe among his prized possessions.

11. Funkmaster Flex

Funk Flex is arguably a pioneer when it comes to Hip Hop and cars and has been outspoken about his (very American) car collection. He also has one of the longest-running car shows within the culture. “My dad had [an Oldsmobile Cutless] when I was young, and I used to ride in the backseat,” he told Motor Trend. “I love the smell of the gasoline.”

12. Freddie Gibbs

With a little digging, one can see just how much of an automotive lover Freddie Gibbs is. Past photos have shown the rapper next to a Monte Carlo SS and an Aston Martin Vantage, among other heavy hitters for the road. “All I do is play all day in the mechanic shop and go to the studio,” he said to XXL. “N**gas don’t be doing old schools no more. They be like, ‘I be riding the Wraith!’ Okay, man, I’m cool.”

13. Quavo

Outside of his music, Migos alum Quavo is becoming increasingly known for his impressive fleet of vehicles. His collection notably includes mostly supercars and luxury cars, although he has been spotted in a classic Cadillac Eldorado. Other attention-grabbing rides include heavily customized versions of a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Tesla Model X, and a McLaren 720S. Simply put, making a song called “MotorSport” and naming his sports bar V12 was no fluke.

14. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s fascination with cars runs deep. In interviews, he reflected on memories tied to vehicles like his father’s 1992 Cadillac Eldorado and the iconic minivan presented on his good kid, M.A.A.D city album artwork. This emotional connection evolved into something more symbolic with the 1987 Buick GNX. After he revealed his ownership of the car on Instagram, he unveiled his sixth studio album, GNX, with the Buick featured prominently on the cover. That same vehicle appeared onstage during his “Grand National Tour” and Super Bowl LIX halftime show.