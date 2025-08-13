Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam’ron’s “Talk With Flee” is officially part of the REVOLT family. On Wednesday (Aug. 13), he dropped the first episode exclusively through our platform, with plenty of ground to cover.

Over the course of the show, Cam dug into his beef with Omar Gooding, which, hilariously enough, ended with him casting the actor in a movie that’s never going to see the light of day. He also welcomed special guest Big Shawty Traci and later weighed in on a few hot topics, from Cam Newton and Gillie Da King’s feud to sex toys flying onto WNBA courts. As always, his thoughts and opinions were as unfiltered — and entertaining — as it gets.

Without further ado, here are six takeaways from Cam’ron’s latest “Talk With Flee.” Watch the full episode here!

1. On his son telling him to stop arguing online

At the top of the episode, Cam’ron took a moment to salute his son, aka Lil Cam’, for reminding him that at his level, he really shouldn’t be going back and forth with people beneath him. “That was a proud moment for me, man,” the rapper said. “Look at my lil’ n**ga telling me that I’m bugging the f**k out online, and he’s right.”

“I wanted to give my son a shoutout and tell him I appreciate the talking. You’re right,” Cam’ron added.

2. On his back-and-forth with Omar Gooding

It didn’t take long for Cam’ron to hilariously toss his son’s advice completely out the window. Not too long ago, the living legend was talking about “B-class actors” and how they don’t make much money. Instead of getting mad about being lumped in with other B-listers, Omar Gooding — yes, Cuba Gooding Jr.’s brother — got upset about being called a Jr., according to Killa Cam.

The back-and-forth led to Omar dropping a few diss tracks, with Cam’ron revealing he paid the actor for three weeks of work on a film he’s putting together. “I was like, ‘Dude, what is this about? I don’t understand what it’s about.’ Three records dissing me,” he explained.

3. On his movie “that’s never coming out” starring Omar Gooding

If you ever doubted Cam’ron’s ability to be the King of Petty, here’s proof. The artist admitted he booked Omar through a friend of a friend for $3,000. “[I] could’ve got him for $1,500,” the “Talk with Flee” host said before dropping the big reveal. “There’s no movie coming out, but I got the footage and I got the paperwork of you signing off on me posting this today.”

“While he’s filming the scene, I’m in one of the cribs watching him shoot,” Cam’ron hilariously went on. “I’m sitting there laughing at him the whole time he’s thinking he’s in the movie.” Unfortunately, Matador (aka Killa in spanish) might never see the light of day, but watching the host react to it is its own kind of cinema.

4. On Cam Newton and Gillie Da King’s beef

In case you missed it, Cam Newton and Gillie Da King have been trading shots over — of all things — the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts. Sure enough, it didn't take long for their back-and-forth to escalate into them throwing around their own stats. Before getting into it, though, Cam’ron took a detour to address Johnny Manziel, who threatened to slap the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” co-host.

“You should really mind your business because your professional career was, I don’t know what happened to it… You’re not that big,” Cam’ron warned. “Johnny Manziel, I advise you... Do not run up on Gillie… You’re not Cam Newton’s size. Gillie will knock you the f**k out.”

Back to the topic of Newton and Gillie, Cam’ron said that in their earlier careers, the former NFL star might’ve had the leg up, but in terms of podcasting, he’s still got a long way to go to catch up to the Philly native.

5. On sex toys being thrown during WNBA games

The 2025 WNBA season has been wild, and unfortunately, not always in a good way. What started as a one-off incident of a fan tossing a sex toy onto the court during a game has since spiraled into a string of copycats, with several people already being arrested. Cam’ron isn’t quite sure what to make of it. “They may be showing a sign of affection,” he mused. “Is the dildo the new hat trick of the W?”

While most people might answer that with a definitive no, the “Hey Ma” hitmaker couldn’t decide if it was weird or a little flattering. “If it’s hitting someone, that’s disrespectful. Nobody wants to get hit in the face with the dildo, but the reason why I’m taking so long on this is because I don’t know if it’s a sense of gratitude,” he added lightheartedly. “They might feel like they’re showing love.”

6. On N.O.R.E. wanting him to host “Drink Champs”

Toward the end of the episode, Cam’ron gave a shoutout to REVOLT’s own “Drink Champs” host N.O.R.E. At one point, the rapper-turned-podcaster revealed he actually wanted Killa Cam to host the show, except the Harlem native was already planning to build his own platform. “Maybe he was thinking that, but he never expressed that to me,” Cam’ron explained while showing him immense gratitude.

“What N.O.R.E. did show me is that it’s a lot of viewers tuning in to now hear people’s stories and what they’re talking about,” Cam stated. “It also showed me that if you have a great product, that could be your biggest commercial for whatever else that you’re doing outside of the podcast.” Evidently, great minds think alike.