REVOLT is turning up the volume on culture, creativity, and conversation with a slate that refuses to be boxed in. With a new narrative audio drama added to the mix, our collection of podcasts is more dynamic than ever. From talk shows and sports commentary to global interviews and music industry gems, hosts are giving their raw, unfiltered takes. From bold voices in Black and Queer identity to TikTok sensations and married entrepreneurs, this slate represents the next chapter in audio for the culture. Whether you’re here for the bars, the banter, or the breakthrough stories, these 12 podcasts were made for your rotation. Remember to follow, share, and subscribe to support the shows you're into.

1. Surface Level – Beyond the binary, beyond the norm

Jordan, Damon, and Tony aren’t just friends, they're cultural truth-tellers. “Surface Level” goes deep into the intersections of Blackness and Queerness, weaving in humor, real stories, and necessary discomfort. Whether they’re unpacking masculinity, community, or identity, this show challenges the status quo with a casual brilliance. Come for the convo, stay for the clarity.

2. CWTFB Radio – Choose what the future brings

Boston, stand up. “CWTFB Radio” is Hip Hop commentary through a Black lens, hosted by Charlie MaSheen (aka Chizz) and his rotating guests. Expect weekly doses of rap analysis, local culture, and those spicy current events you didn’t know you needed. Part freestyle, part forum, all Boston.

3. Talks With TVJalen – Passport-stamped podcasting

One mic. One passport. Endless content. “Talks With TVJalen” invites you into his nomadic life, pulling stories and interviews from every country he touches. Add in viral TikTok streams, global convos, and behind-the-scenes adventures, and you’ve got a podcast that feels like FaceTime with your favorite content creator who never sits still.

4. The Post Up with DJ Tricey Trice – Sports takes with swagger

DJ Tricey Trice is a passionate expert when it comes to talking about sports. “The Post Up” is where bold opinions, trending games, and locker-room level debates collide. Think “First Take” energy but with Trice’s unique rhythm, realness, and freedom of expression. This one’s for the people who yell at the TV and call plays from the couch.

5. LA Sparks Weekly – Courtside with the culture

Also hosted by DJ Tricey Trice, “LA Sparks Weekly” is your courtside pass to everything LA Sparks and the whole WNBA. From post-game pressers to insider updates and fan-focused reactions, this show keeps the energy high and the highlights even higher. It's love for the game, amplified.

6. For Better or Best – Black love, real talk

Charles Beloved and Shireen Kuykendoll are about to be (if they aren’t already) your favorite married entrepreneurs talking real life, real love, and raising a family while building an empire. Every Wednesday, "For Better or Best" pulls back the curtain on the balance between chaos and blessings. Think grown talk with laughs, lessons, and legacy-building.

7. Death By Scrabble – Drama you can hear

This isn’t your typical podcast; it’s your new favorite thriller. “Death By Scrabble” is an immersive audio drama written and directed by Ayo Moore, voiced by Femi Bakes. Tension builds with every letter played, and by the end, you’ll question who’s really in control. As one of REVOLT's first narrative shows, it doesn't just deliver drama — it defines it.

8. Eye Games – Looks can be deceiving

Good looks meet hot takes in this boundary-pushing podcast. What starts with surface-level attraction ends in unfiltered conversations you didn’t see coming. “Eye Games” flips beauty on its head, sparking convos about connection, ego, and the psychology behind the first impression.

9. Cxmmentary – Where gaming meets the bag

Gaming has grown from a hobby into a lucrative business industry over time. Hosted by Ryan Johnson and Dalmar Whitshire, “Cxmmentary” breaks down the intersection of gaming, content creation, and culture with industry insight and unfiltered takes. Whether you stream, coach, or code, this pod puts you on game about the game.

10. Deux Sol – Twin takes on music and culture

Double the voices, double the sauce. Ariam and Yodit Solomon bring their twin synergy to the mic for fresh takes on pop culture and music. With special guests, playlist-worthy convos, and that undeniable sibling chemistry, “Deux Sol” is like brunch with your homegirls who just happen to finish each other’s sentences.

11. Stay Busy with Armon Sadler – The business of the beat

Armon Sadler is in the mix and, lucky for us, he’s documenting it. “Stay Busy” offers responsible conversation about entertainment. The show is about music, sports, WWE, and the behind-the-scenes work that powers the culture. With guests from across the industry, this podcast gives you the blueprint, not just the buzz.

12. Big Heff Radio Show – Keeping their ear to the culture

As the Midwest's ultimate tastemaker, Big Heff and his co-hosts, Eboni, Dj Dreem, and Brandy Marie, spotlight regional stars, interview the game-changers, and curate sounds that go harder than your algorithm. If you want what’s next in Hip Hop and R&B, start with the “Big Heff Radio Show.”

Ready to tap in? REVOLT’s podcast slate is streaming across all podcast platforms. Follow, subscribe, and share because the future of culture sounds like this!