Some voters had second thoughts after former President Donald Trump secured 312 electoral votes to defeat Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Data showed a significant uptick in Google searches for “how to change my vote,” which suggests some voters might have experienced buyer’s remorse over their chosen candidate. The states which saw the highest number of searches were states won by Trump. While changing votes is generally not allowed, some states do allow voters to modify their ballots under certain conditions. It is essential to understand how voters can navigate these options for future local, state and federal elections.

In what states did most of these searches take place?

Google Trends found that searches for “how to change my vote” peaked on Election Day, Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. and then decreased throughout the day.

Iowa, which helped Trump secure six electoral votes, recorded the highest volume of Google searches, as individuals sought information on how to change their votes. The areas in the midwestern state that had the greatest number of searches were Des Moines-Ames, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Iowa City and Dubuque. The state’s highest number of searches peaked on Nov. 11 at 5 a.m.

Idaho, Nebraska, Kansas and Alabama, which were all won by Trump, saw a similar number of Google searches.

Can voters change their ballots?

Yes, voters can change their ballots in some states if they voted early, however, the circumstances where it is allowed will depend on the state.

Voters who live in New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania can change their votes.

On the contrary, voters living in other states like Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Arizona do not have the option to modify their votes after casting their ballots.

How can people change their vote?

Each state varies on the requirements that need to be met in order for a citizen to change their vote.

In Michigan, voters who cast absentee ballots are allowed to change their votes. They can do so by visiting their local clerk’s office in person the day before Election Day. If they use a new ballot, then their first ballot will not be counted.

In Pennsylvania, which is similar to Michigan, voters who send in absentee ballots can modify their votes as well. In order to alter their ballot, they must show up to the polls in person on Election Day.

In New York, if a voter submits an absentee ballot ahead of the election, they can change their vote if they vote in person on Election Day.

In Wisconsin, whether a voter casts an absentee ballot or votes in person, they have a right to three ballots up until the polls close. Every voter has a right to cancel their vote if they believe they made the wrong choice. The state law says, “Any elector who, by accident or mistake, spoils or erroneously prepares a ballot may receive another by returning the defective ballot but not to exceed three ballots in all.”

In Minnesota, voters can change their votes only if they cast absentee ballots. They have to cancel their ballots two weeks ahead of the election by calling their local municipal clerk.

Elections in Mississippi and Connecticut also allow people to change their votes under certain circumstances, but the process is less accessible. Voters in these states can reach out to their local government officials to learn more about how to make changes to early voting ballots.

Have Google searches for “how to change my vote” spiked before?

In 2020, Google searches spiked as voters who participated in early voting inquired about whether they could change their votes in the presidential election.

Trump took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and encouraged voters to change their votes in his favor.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY Vote? This refers changing it to me,” wrote Trump.

“The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life,” he added.

Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.