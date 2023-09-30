Image Image Credit Wong Yu Liang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donkey and elephant representing political parties Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Every four years, voters across the nation have an opportunity to decide who they believe should become the next president of the United States. While every vote is important, there are a handful of key swing states that will ultimately play a big role in who becomes the next commander in chief. A swing state is considered to have similar levels of support for both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. The candidate likely to claim victory of the state is dependent on factors such as the racial, economic and political demographic of the state’s voters. Let’s take a look at the seven swing states.

1. Arizona

Arizona holds 11 electoral votes and is a crucial state in presidential elections. Eight of the past 12 presidents won their elections after claiming a victory in the state.

In 2016, former President Donald Trump won over Arizona voters. In 2020, however, President Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in a century.

Voters traditionally cast ballots in favor of Republican candidates and care about issues such as the economy, housing affordability, education, abortion access, health care and threats to democracy. Since the southern state is a border state, it is also central to the issue of immigration. About 53 percent of Arizona’s voters are white, nearly 6 percent are Black and about 5 percent are American Indian or Alaska Native.

2. Georgia

Georgia holds 16 electoral votes and is an important state for a candidate looking to become the next commander in chief. Similar to Arizona, the last eight of the past 12 presidential candidates who won their races, also won the state of Georgia.

In the past, Georgia has had both a Democratic and Republican phase, with voters leaning towards conservative candidates in recent races. However, in 2020, President Biden won favor from Georgia voters, making history as the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Roughly 50 percent of Georgia’s voters are white, 33 percent are Black, 11 percent are Hispanic and nearly 5 percent are Asian. Voters in Georgia care about the economy, immigration, health care, crime and abortion access.

3. Michigan

Michigan holds 15 electoral votes and plays a major role in which presidential candidate will win the White House. Nine of the last 12 presidential candidates who won Michigan, went on to win the presidential election as well.

Since 1992, voters have cast their ballots in favor of Democratic candidates except for in the 2016 election when former President Donald Trump claimed the victory.

In Michigan, 73 percent of voters are white, 14 percent are Black and 6 percent are Hispanic. Key issues for Michigan voters include the economy, immigration, housing affordability and health care.

4. Nevada

Although Nevada holds just six electoral votes, the western state plays a consequential role in the presidential election cycle. Ten of the last 12 presidential candidates who claimed a victory in the state have also won the presidential election.

In the last four election cycles, voters have selected Democratic candidates. However, from the late 1960s to the early 2000s residents traditionally voted for Republicans.

Roughly 45 percent of Nevada voters are white, nearly 30 percent are Hispanic, 11 percent are Black and 9 percent are Asian. Key issues for voters include the economy, immigration, housing affordability and education.

5. North Carolina

North Carolina holds 16 electoral votes and eight out of the last 12 presidents who declared victory in the state, won the presidential election.

Traditionally, North Carolina is a red state, however in 2020 former President Donald Trump won the state by only a slim margin, 1.3 percentage points. In the past, two Democratic presidents won the state including Jimmy Carter in 1976 and President Barack Obama in 2008.

In the state, 61 percent of voters are white, 22 percent are Black and 11 percent are Hispanic. Key issues for voters include immigration, preserving democracy and the economy.

6. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania holds 19 electoral votes, which is the highest number of electoral votes out of the seven swing states, making it one of the most important battleground states to win over.

Since 1992, Democratic presidential candidates have declared victories in Pennsylvania, with an exception in 2016 when former President Donald Trump won the state by less than a 1 percent margin.

In Pennsylvania, 74 percent of voters are white, 12 percent are Black and 8 percent are Hispanic. Key issues for voters include the economy, preserving democracy, abortion rights and immigration.

7. Wisconsin

Wisconsin holds 10 electoral votes and is a crucial state to win. Four of the past six presidential candidates who won the state, also won the presidential election.

Traditionally, Democrats have claimed victories in Wisconsin, however in 2016 former President Donald Trump flipped the state and turned Wisconsin into a battleground state.

In the state, 79 percent of voters are white, 8 percent are Hispanic and 6 percent are Black. Key issues for voters include the economy, threats to democracy, health care and housing affordability.