When fans talk about where their favorite artists are from, they’re usually referring to the city that raised them or the place that launched their careers. But birthplace? That’s a different story. Some of Hip Hop and R&B’s biggest names rep one city hard while having been born in a totally different one -- and sometimes, it’s even way across the globe. From New York to the U.K. to Germany and Morocco, these artists prove that your origin story isn’t always the one people expect. Keep reading for an intriguing list of 13 stars whose birthplaces might just surprise you.

1. Tupac Shakur

Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Shakur backstage at a 1994 concert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tupac’s name is practically synonymous with West Coast rap, but he was born in East Harlem, New York. Before he moved to California and joined Death Row Records, he was also a student at Baltimore School for the Arts, soaking in East Coast influences that would later merge with his West Coast dominance. Did you know the late legend was from Harlem?

2. Pusha T

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T at the 2025 Met Gala Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Known for repping Virginia Beach alongside his brother Malice, Pusha T was actually born in the Bronx, New York. His family moved south when he was young, but those early roots in New York quietly tie him to Hip Hop’s birthplace.

3. Nicki Minaj

Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



Nicki Minaj helped put Queens, New York on the map with her animated flows and alter egos, but she was born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago. She moved to the U.S. as a young child but often nods to her island roots in her music.

4. The Weeknd

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd attends the "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on May 18, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



With his moody, genre-bending R&B, The Weeknd has always felt like a global artist. Still, fans might be surprised to learn he was born in Toronto to Ethiopian immigrant parents and not the U.S., where much of his career exploded.

5. J. Cole

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center



J. Cole is all about Fayetteville, North Carolina! But the “She Knows” hitmaker was born in Frankfurt, West Germany on a U.S. military base. His mom brought him to North Carolina shortly after, where he grew up and eventually launched his rap career.

6. Ella Mai

Image Image Credit Sara Jaye / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ella Mai poses for a portrait at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center



The smooth-voiced “Boo’d Up” singer is often linked to LA’s R&B scene, but Ella Mai’s roots trace back across the pond. Born in London, she spent her early years traveling between the U.K. and other places. At age 12, she relocated to Queens after her mother landed a teaching job, but the move wasn’t easy. Ella was frequently bullied for her British accent. She later graduated from Queens High School of Teaching before returning to England.

7. Latto

Image Image Credit Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center



Latto reps ClayCo (Clayton County), Georgia hard, and most people associate her with Atlanta rap. But the “Big Energy” star was actually born in Columbus, Ohio. Her family moved to Georgia when she was a kid, and that Southern upbringing shaped her identity and her sound.

8. Slick Rick

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Slick Rick attends the "Victory" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



The eye patch-wearing legend is one of Hip Hop’s greatest storytellers, but did you know that he was actually born in London? Slick Rick moved to the Bronx as a child, where he later rose to fame during rap’s golden era.

9. SZA

Image Image Credit Chris Haston / WBTV /Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing March 21, 2025 in Burbank, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



Known for repping New Jersey and later linking up with the TDE crew in California, SZA was actually born in St. Louis, Missouri. Her Midwestern start doesn’t always get the spotlight, but it’s definitely still part of her journey.

10. 21 Savage

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper 21 Savage attends 21 Savage Issa Back To School Drive on August 4, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center



21 Savage’s signature drawl screams Atlanta, but he was born in London, England. The news broke in 2019 when ICE detained him over visa issues, and fans were shocked to learn he was technically a British citizen.

11. Lizzo

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lizzo reps Houston proudly and found her musical footing in Minneapolis, but her story actually starts in Detroit. The Grammy-winning artist was born in the Motor City, a fact that’s often left out. She later moved to H-Town, where she spent most of her youth and attended the University of Houston. While Minneapolis helped sharpen her artistry and Houston shaped her confidence, Detroit is where it all began.

12. French Montana

Image Image Credit Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt French Montana walks the runway during the 3.Paradis Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center



French Montana represents the Bronx proudly, but he was born in Casablanca, Morocco. He moved to the U.S. with his family when he was a teen and learned English by watching rap videos, which eventually shaped his own music career.

13. 6LACK

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 6lack backstage during 6lack Pop Up Show at Center Stage Theater on March 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

6LACK’s sound is tied closely to Atlanta’s alternative R&B scene, but he was born in Baltimore, Maryland. His family relocated to Atlanta when he was young, where he later developed his signature moody, melodic style!

From the Bronx to the U.K., these artists remind us that birthplace is just one part of the story. In Hip Hop and R&B, it’s not where you’re from, it’s where you take it.