Catchy lyrics and top-tier production can make a hit, but it’s the music video that turns a song into a must-see moment. Especially in Hip Hop and R&B, unforgettable chemistry between artists can elevate a visual and the success of a single. Whether it’s steamy, playful, or straight-up electric, there are music video duos who bring undeniable heat to the screen.

That kind of chemistry is what keeps fans coming back. When two artists lock in and light up the screen, it’s more than a video — it’s a moment. This list celebrates the duos who brought that heat, from Beyoncé and Usher to Nelly and Kelly Rowland. Take a look at chart-toppers who delivered top-notch visuals that you can’t look away from.

1. Rihanna and Drake in “Work”

This video has over one billion views on YouTube, and the catchy song is only part of the reason fans keep pressing play! Bad Gal RiRi put a spell on Drake with her dutty wine and then mesmerized him in the second half of the visual with their flirty one-on-one scenes.

2. Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson in “What’s It Gonna Be?”

Legendary director Hype Williams brought the metallic wet dream to life with a $2.4 million budget. Ms. Jackson and her natural sex appeal combined with a pleather dominatrix-inspired outfit and the song’s seductive lyrics created the perfect synergy between the two stars.

3. Usher and Keri Hilson in “Love in This Club”

Usher is chasing seduction in this club video shot by directors The Brothers Strause. The visual features some other cameos, but it is Keri Hilson who keeps eyes locked on the screen. From her biting a toothpick from in between the crooner’s lips to winding and pressing her body against his, it is clear to see why he wasn't trying to wait until they got home.

4. Maxwell and Kerry Washington in “Bad Habits”

If the passion between Maxwell and Kerry Washington is what a bad habit looks like, then it might be worth it to get caught up in a rendezvous across town for a time or two. Director Anthony Mandler was behind the lens of this scorching hot cinematic visual.

5. Ciara and 50 Cent in “Leave ‘Em Alone”

Ciara and 50 Cent’s close-up scenes created the illusion of nudity in a way that is best described as reminiscent of D’Angelo’s iconic “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” video. It was a moment, it was a vibe, and it was a fantasy.

6. Nelly and Kelly Rowland in “Dilemma”

Benny Boom is behind this classic video. Nelly and Kelly Rowland looked so good together that fans questioned if their connection was fueled by a real-life romance. In this case, it was simply two artists who played their parts — so well that the visuals reached over a billion views.

7. Usher and Beyoncé in “Naughty Girl”

Usher and Beyoncé came together to create visual magic for "Naughty Girl.” The Grammy Award-winners’ sensual choreography and electric chemistry here are one for the books.

8. Chris Brown and DaniLeigh in “Easy (Remix)”

Watching these two catch a vibe while dancing felt like it was a real relationship based on the lyrics. They definitely understood the assignment.

9. SZA and Justin Bieber in “Snooze”

SZA had her pick of leading men for the official “Snooze” video, but her chemistry with Justin Bieber made lyrics about mobbing, scheming, and hiding bodies for her lover make perfect sense. `

10. T.I. and Reagan Gomez-Preston in “Whatever You Like”

T.I. serenaded the ladies on "Whatever You Like," and actress Reagan Gomez-Preston made fans wish they could trade places with her. Whether it was a jet-setting scene, being wined and dined on the beach, or draped in jewels, she and the "King of the South" nailed their roles as two people falling head over heels in a fantasy romance.

11. Usher and Victoria Monét in “SOS (Sex on Sight)”

Victoria Monét and Usher showed everyone what type of time they were on in this video. Under warm, golden lighting that served just the right amount of seduction, this on-screen couple made us feel all the intimacy.

12. Jamie Foxx and Eva Marcille in “DJ Play A Love Song”

Jamie Foxx tapped “America’s Next Top Model” beauty Eva Marcille as his love interest in the sexy storyline that saw them play forbidden lovers willing to risk it all to be together. Their magnetic chemistry drew them into a pool of love where their passion erupted into sensual scenes we couldn’t forget.

13. Bow Wow and Ciara in “Like You”

Among Bow Wow’s many hits was “Like You,” featuring his then-girlfriend, Ciara. The energy between them on the track showed up in full force in the music video. With Mr. 106 & Park and CiCi together on screen, it’s no wonder everything about this moment is still a fan favorite.

14. Eve and Cle “Bone” Sloan in “Gangsta Lovin’”

Eve met her match with Bone at a house party. Then, gifted her a puppy and had her wrapped up in his arms as they sipped champagne. Cuddling by a fireplace with one of L.A.’s finest looked good on Eve, and we couldn't get enough.

15. Ja Rule and Ashanti in “Mesmerize”

Playing hard to get worked for the Murder Inc. duo here in scenes reminiscent of Grease. Ashanti and Ja Rule may have a brother-sister relationship in real life, but in the “Mesmerize” video, they were easy to root for as a couple.